Comment: Why does everyone hate the Met AOC Gala Dress?

Maura Kelly / THE REVIEW

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the 2021 Met Gala with a bright red message to Americans: “Tax the rich.”

It’s not uncommon for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, to be criticized by right-wing conservatives on Twitter. But in a bizarre turn of events that wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card, conservatives and leftists have clearly joined forces to criticize AOC for its recent appearance at the Met Gala. The main point of contention is her dress.

In keeping with this year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, AOC chose to wear a floor-length white dress with the words Tax the Rich written in red letters on the back. The dress, designed by Aurora James, drew strong reactions from all sides of the political spectrum, and frankly, it’s hard to analyze everything.

Donald Trump Jr., former eldest son of Donald Trump, jumped on twitter to call AOC a fraud for wearing a dress that said Tax the Rich while hanging out with a group of wealthy left-wing elites.

Jeanette Nuez, Lieutenant Governor of the Florida GOP, tweets that only in America can a self-proclaimed democratic socialist wear a tax of $ 10,000 a rich dress, pay $ 30,000 for a ticket, and be praised as a champion for the poor.

Left-wing activists have also expressed disappointment at what they believe to be a thud.

The essence of the Met Gala is that the ultra-rich pay huge sums of money to meet and be photographed with celebrities, and then they deduct their evening from their taxes. Why did no one point out that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore a tax dress the rich * in a tax shelter *? Megan McArdle, Washington Post columnist, tweets.

AOC dress memes went viral, with some likening it to a Chick-fil-A bag, while others decided to photoshop their own sentences on the back, like the opening lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s pop hit, Starships.

I’m so used to doing the exact same thing as men, including popular male progressive elect and getting a completely different response, Ocasio-Cortez writes in response to the backlash on Instagram.

She also clarified that she did not have to pay for a ticket to the Gala.

And yes, BEFORE anyone starts going wild, elected New Yorkers are regularly invited to and attend the Met because of our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of the many present, Ocasio-Cortez writing.

Indeed, AOC was not the only politician to attend this year’s Met Gala. Other attendees included New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, but they seem to have escaped criticism. New York elected officials are regularly invited to the Met Gala as guests and do not have to pay the exorbitant fees for a ticket.

As a leftist myself, I am surprised at the amount of hatred the AOC receives from other people on the left. However, on the one hand, I can see where they came from. Without any context, wearing a dress that says Tax the Rich to a gala filled with the wealthy elite that the working class will never be able to attend seems bad. But the reality is, this is kind of how politics works.

AOC was not there to rub shoulders with the rich, but rather to lobby for its legislation. When you are a player in the political arena, you have to know how the game works. And part of that game is trying to persuade someone you don’t agree with to change their opinion for themselves. align with yours.

I would consider the Met AOC Gala Dress to be a performance art above all else. Wearing a dress with the words Tax the Rich on the back at an event filled with the mega-rich who could all see it is certainly provocative. Do I think the dress is revolutionary and is the turning point of the social revolution in America? No of course not. But I think a lot of people, in their rush to crucify the AOC on Twitter, have forgotten that she is one of the only people in Congress writing and pushing legislation that will actually bring about positive change.

She has a bold stance on climate change and presented an overview of the Green New Deal in 2019 (which includes a plan to tax the rich in order to finance it). She was also the only Democrat to oppose the $ 484 billion COVID-19 relief plan, saying it was not giving enough relief to the working class. AOC does a job that complements the message of her dress, so I think people are a little too liberal with the term performative activist when describing her.

On the one hand, you all say you want AOC to do more within a broken white supremacist, capitalist and patriarchal system, Frederick Joseph, author of The Black Friend and self-proclaimed progressive tweets. On the other hand, you don’t want her to try to find ways to infiltrate this system. American politics are driven by money and influence, that’s the truth.

I firmly believe that not all politicians are above criticism and should be held accountable for their actions, regardless of which political party they belong to, but this amount of criticism and vitriol seems a bit unwarranted.

Like the dress of a few words, AOC perfectly sums up the subject of its message.

We all had a conversation about Taxing the Rich in front of the very people who are lobbying against it, and broke through the fourth wall of excess and spectacle.

Stephanie Maria is a reporter for The Review. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Reviews editorial staff. She can be reached at [email protected].