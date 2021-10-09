Explore the best of 80s vintage with Kilo Kish





Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liana_ava The Spark Pretty vintage store seems like the perfect place for Kish and I to browse. It’s a hit 80’s playhouse with everything dazzled and acid washed. The interior is covered in pink paint, with posters of busty girls covering the walls. The shelves are decorated with rows and rows of trolls, Barbies, and a pink bubble TV. There are several chairs shaped like high heels, one of which is covered in a leopard print fabric. The woman behind the desk, co-owner Amanda Dolan, has her hands full today. That morning, the store was featured on NY1 and its phone line exploded. We love to bring a sense of humor to our inventory to really have something for everyone. Statement pieces with a twist to start conversions! she writes to me later, along with her business partner Meagan Colby. Our style is a nod to the best and sassiest parts of the past. The craziness of the store syncs with Kish’s look. Anytime Kish picks up a sequined dress or a short beaded jacket, I can see her pinch the waist or shorten it to suit her style. Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liana_ava Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liana_ava Kish tells me that her style hasn’t always reminded me of a daring Molly Ringwald. I grew up in the South and my school was really preppy, Lacoste polo shirts and Madras shorts, Vineyard Vines, she says. At the same time, I grew up in a time when Myspace was cool. I saw these people in New York and got to see the styles they were wearing. As I grow older, I get rid of the problems of buying Vogue and try to recreate what she saw in magazines. Eventually, she moved to New York City where she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology for Textile Design and started making her own clothes again. She always creates clothes; in 2018, she launched a naughty and cute merch sprinkled with cherries. Ultimately, she wants to design her own line. Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liana_ava I love watching the singer get excited about the clothes. She slips into a hot pink long sleeve dress with a dropped ruffle skirt like she’s a cool mom at a Bat Mitzvah. Another black, polka dot, tiered ruffle dress is a bit loose, but Kish notes that it can easily cinch the waist. She makes me so fashionable that I end up trying on some high waisted little denim pants with a wavy green print, unfortunately these pants flatten my butt, and Kish agrees they’re off limits. (Spark Pretty does not only sell vintage but also clothes from small independent designers.) Eventually, Kish surprises me with the daring off shoulder dresses and funky dresses, and instead buys an oversized tee with Mickey Mouse printed on it. When I dress I wear something too formal. But other than that, I wear big T-shirts all the time, she says. (Again: big Taurus energy!) She also buys three plastic charm bracelets studded with cherries and dice for her and her friends. I follow his example and buy one too. I can’t pull off Kish’s delicious jazzy look, but if I can get a piece of it, I will. Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liana_ava Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @ liana_ava

