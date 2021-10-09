Dress up in a DIY Halloween costume by Ted Lasso from the Apple TV + show





If you haven't seen the hilarious Apple TV + spectacle, Ted lasso, the time has come. Not only did the cast just win four Emmys, but the final episode of the second season airs tonight. If you're already an AFC Richmond fan, we suspect you'll be dressing up as the eponymous Kansas soccer coach who is the leader of an England soccer team for Halloween. We've put together all the items you'll need to create your DIY Ted Lasso Halloween costume. AFC Richmond hoodie and shirt Any self-respecting coach should wear his team's merchandise, and Ted Lasso is no exception. Usually it sports the team logo on a vest, but on the state side we think a hoodie or t-shirt will be more appropriate. Both of these pieces feature the AFC Richmond Greyhound crest, so other fans of the series will effortlessly pick up your outfit. Buy the hoodie: Amazon Buy the shirt: Amazon Mustache During the show's two seasons, Ted Lasso has a mustache that could rival Tom Selleck's from his Friends years. While we can only imagine how actor Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, handles his mustache when the series is not in production, luckily we can just buy a sticky mustache for October 31 instead of try to grow one in time. Buy it: Amazon Visor, sunglasses and whistle Although England is not the sunniest place, it can still rain or snow, and having a visor and sunglasses can come in handy on the pitch. Ted always wears a visor and aviator sunglasses when he's outside, so it's okay for you to bring one along while making treats. Likewise, as a trainer, he needs a whistle while he is training, so be sure to grab one and hang it around your neck. Buy the visor: Amazon Buy the sunglasses: Amazon Buy the whistle: Amazon Bonus: Believe the mug While not a requirement, it's a fun Easter egg for other fans who might find you on Halloween night. During the pilot episode, Ted sets up a "Believe" sign in the locker room to motivate the team. Later in the season, we find out that Ted has these signs in his house as well. This mug is a perfect addition to your costume to make sure fans know exactly how dedicated you are to the 'way of the lasso'. Buy it: Amazon Be sure to check out the two seasons of Ted lasso to Apple TV + and catch the season two finale today.

