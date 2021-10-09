Mr. Shop opens second store in Turning Stone





VERONA, NY Menswear retailer Mr. Shop in Turning Stone opened at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on October 1, as the venue also plans to open a restaurant called 7 Kitchens. Both are part of The Best Never Rest campaign, which involves several major renovations and new amenities at Turning Stone. Mr. Shop at Turning Stone Mr. Shop at Turning Stone, a men’s clothing retailer, opened on October 1 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. This is the second store for Mr. Shop, which has been operating in downtown Syracuse for decades. (PHOTO CREDIT: CASINO TURNING STONE RESORT)

The opening represents a second Mr. Shop store for owner Joel Shapiro, who has operated the original Mr. Shop in the Armory Square section of downtown Syracuse since 1990. Mr. Shop’s second 1,600 square foot location includes men’s clothing, tailored suits, work wear, casual wear and accessories, according to a September 23 press release. Mr. Shop at Turning Stone also offers costume and tuxedo rentals and a selection of accessories, including watches, belts, ties and jewelry. Mr. Shop in Turning Stone employs six people, a spokesperson for the Oneida Nation of India told CNYBJ. The success of The Commons has shown us that the boutique’s unique shopping experience resonates with our customers and the opening of Mr. Shop in Turning Stone will be another welcome addition to our list of world-class amenities, Ray Halbritter, CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises and representative of Oneida Nation of India, said. Similar to The Commons at Turning Stone and YBR Supply Co. at Oneida Indian Nations YBR Casino in Chittenango, Shapiro will own and operate Mr. Shop at Turning Stone. In addition to owning the flagship Mr. Shop in downtown Syracuse, Shapiro has served on the Armory Square Association and the Landmark Theater board of directors. The opening of Mr. Shop in a world famous destination like Turning Stone will introduce our menswear collection to millions of guests from across the country, Shapiro said in the Turning Stone statement. Mr. Shop’s announcement is the latest in several major renovations and new amenities at Turning Stone as part of its The Best Never Rest campaign. The investments include a brand new showroom, renovations to event spaces such as the Shenendoah Clubhouse and new venues including a brand new Lodge Lounge bar and Lodge Boardroom, Turning Stone said. 7 kitchens An interior rendering of 7 Kitchens, a new restaurant slated to open at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in early 2022. (VISUAL CREDIT: TURNING STONE RESORT CASINO)

On July 6, Turning Stone Resort Casino released details of a new restaurant called 7 Kitchens, which is slated to open in early 2022. The completely redesigned and redesigned buffet will have a contemporary design with over 375 seats, making it the largest restaurant in Turning Stones. 7 Kitchens will combine a variety of artisanal dishes prepared by the Turning Stones culinary team, with a contemporary design from Sixteenfifty Creative Intelligence, based in La Jolla, California. The same company helped develop the TS Steakhouse, Upstate Tavern and Tin Rooster complexes, and also designed Point Place Casino and the newly renovated YBR Casino & Sports Book, Turning Stone said. The Turning Stones culinary team has curated a menu for the seven-station market-style restaurants that will feature a mix of new food options, while offering new variations of all the classics. Dining at our buffet has always been one of Turning Stone’s signature experiences, and that experience is now enhanced to be even better with the opening of 7 Kitchens, said Halbritter. Going to 7 kitchens will be like going to seven different and amazing restaurants. We know our customers were counting the minutes until our buffet reopened and we can’t wait for them to experience and taste all that 7 Cuisines has to offer.

