A handbag story from a practical necessity to a creative canvas

Once upon a time, the handbag was a gender-neutral necessity, not an accessory. In medieval Europe, cloth and leather pouches hung from a belt belt tied at the waist – like charms in a bracelet. Their Indian parent, the potli Bags, same find mention in the Vedic texts because they were used to carry herbs for Ayurvedic treatments.

Then, around the 16th century, women’s skirts spread to immense and puffy proportions, and the handbag kept getting lost in spools of fabric. The answer was to hang the handbags under the skirts – an early version of the pockets. But in the Renaissance era, when dresses got slender, it had become a faux pas to have wavy lines of pockets sticking out from the inside.

Thus, the first predecessor of the modern handbag – the reticle – was born. People satirically called him ridiculous to make fun of his small size, but for women it was a must have novelty that allowed them to display their personality, their idea, their status. These early handbags were also daring.The idea of ​​a woman scrolling through her belongings in a visible pocket was an act akin to lifting her skirts and publicly revealing her underwear, as writer Caroline Cox notes in Bags: an illustrated story.

In some ways as well, the handbag challenged the idea of ​​a “modest” woman. Psychologist Sigmund Freud argued that since the handbags were sexually suggestive, the women who wore them were more cavalier with their sexuality.

Women’s fashion finally embraced handbags around the 20th century as they became the symbol of the ultimate ultra-feminine accessory. On the other hand, men’s fashion has moved to the pockets; the pocket as a utility site aligned with masculinity.

Western worries about being vulgar and daring quickly dissipated once handbags started to look good; their style, their material, their prices and their brands made them desirable.

In other words, it wasn’t until handbags stopped being considered functional and became beautiful that people saw them as the undisputed trope of femininity.

Manufacturers also quickly realized that they could make a lot more money by denying women’s pockets. Valued at $ 8 billion, the handbag industry is not about to give women pockets and lose their highly profitable handbag business! writer Laura Moffat commented.

***

But while the handbag’s past tells a story of sexism, the present tells a story of resistance.

From the chatelaine to the reticule through the designer bag, the handbag has always offered both freedom and yoke, writer Julie Schulte abstract inheritance. He sums up a fact about his owner and reveals this fact as much or more than he hides his possessions. The handbag has thus become synonymous with a survival kit. More importantly, it has become an essential facet of the identity of women.

Perhaps this is why author David Dalton, when describing the icon Janis Joplin in 1972 in a biography, made room to describe the handbag and its 30 inhabitants. It was, as Dalton called it, awesome.

The handbag was a way to define and communicate identities to the world. Think of Grace Kelly, Jane Birkin or Diana, Princess of Wales, to realize how handbags personify identity. Or the fact that Queen Elizabeth never goes out without her signature Launer handbag (she owns 200). Aside from the desirability of the bags, they serve a royal purpose by sending secret signals to its staff.

Everything that relates to identity also becomes a vector of freedom. Around the First World War, the handbag symbolized an increased emancipation of women. The women had their own cash and bank accounts and the keys to their own belongings and cars and they wanted the world to know that. What better reason to flaunt the trendy 1920s clutch than having to search for essentials in hidden pockets under voluminous skirts? famous writer Alexandra Shulman. Women carried their own money and goods to these newly colonized sites, without depending on their husbands. As women became more and more employed, their handbags met their increasing mobility and practical needs.

The classic handbag, the clutch, the satchel, the shoulder bag, the briefcases, everything answered a desire and self-sufficiency. These changes in the bag itself also marked a change in the idea of ​​a women’s handbag – it has become something entirely her own, wrote Anna Johnson in Handbags: the power of the handbag.

For an accessory, therefore, the handbag does a lot. It adapts to gender, religious and environmental concerns while being an intimate space of being. As a writer Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell said: The stock market has always been political, a reflection of changing economic realities and gender roles.

On the shoulders, tucked under the arms, hanging at the elbow, the bag became an important symbol of non-conformity between the sexes in the 1960s. The handbag is no longer from another world, the world of wife or girlfriend, but simply a beautiful and practical thing without gender, Ethan Price argued in ID.

So, people started to use handbags to enlarge the space that was offered to them. Think of the highly functional and essential mum’s handbag, which takes pride in storing all the practical things for every outing. Wilcox looks like this claim to growing space as a reflection of his personal growth. At every stage of her life, women put inside everything they feel they need to wear, she argues.

Desire and individuality took precedence both outside and inside the bags. In a paper, the researcher Nanette Marguerite Nel assimilates the intimate with the inner self and the exterior of the bag with the projected self. The handbag then contributes to a more authentic representation of oneself. Moreover, bringing the private into the public domain promised freedom; the more people could transport, the more freedom they had in navigating public places. The general clutter of a bag – loose change, hair ties, rogue pens – thus become tools for solving the eternal mysteries of the world.

It’s only when you leave the house that you decide what’s important to you. The things you choose to carry with you define you, Dr Lucia Savi, curator of a bag exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Recount The Guardian.

The handbag has a rich inner life. If freedom occupies one pocket, restrictions take precedence in another. But the victory lies in the adaptability and survival of the handbag as people write and rewrite its legacy. It is functional, desirable and challenging.

Most importantly, it’s a canvas to tell people who we are or want to be.