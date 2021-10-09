



Billy Porter Getty (3) Billy Porter‘s revolutionized the red carpet with its revolutionary silhouettes and playful experiments. But it took a while for the Pose star to embrace all his fashion ferocity. “I’m no drag queen, but it never occurred to me that Billy could play with the masculine and feminine in my fashion figure,” Porter, 52, said exclusively to PEOPLE in this week’s issue before the release of his new memoir. , Unprotected. Once Porter started working on Pose, he realized that now was the perfect time to start experimenting with a fluid bandage on the red carpet. “Pose happened and I was like, ‘Well, if there’s one space where the character I’m playing supports the choices to be fluid on the red carpet, that would be the show. I have to do it now. And that’s how it evolved, “he says. Billy Porter Shavonne Wong Porter has become the one to watch on the red carpet, known for overturning the style script with his daring looks, as the now famous Oscars 2019 tuxedo dress and the metallic feather bodice and full ball skirt he wore it to the same awards show a year later. RELATED: How Billy Porter Overcome Child Abuse to Become a Television Pioneer: “My Voice Saved Me” “It’s not about me wearing a dress on the red carpet. It’s actually not a dress. Balance is what I’m looking for,” he explains. “The conversation hangs in the balance.” To learn more about Billy Porter, get the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, or subscribe here. Billy Porter Steve Granitz / WireImage While Porter says he loves and respects drag culture, he explains that his approach to clothing is different. “No shade for drag queens, I love drag. But I’m a cis gender gay man who chooses to play with a feminine figure in my clothes and my gender. [It’s] non-binary flowing silhouettes in my clothes. It’s different, ”he shares. Porter adds, “All I do is choose what clothes I want to wear. People say, ‘I could never do that. “Do you know how you take it off? Put it on.”

