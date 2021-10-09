NJ state agency asks employees to avoid all-white male events





At least one state agency has a policy of preventing its employees from appearing at panels where only white males will speak. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority confirmed its existing event process and governance policy when asked about it by New Jersey 101.5. The policy has been in effect for over a year. “In most circumstances, NJEDA staff should not participate when the panel / speakers are entirely composed of white men,” a spokesperson said in a written response. “If staff are invited to participate in such a panel, they should inform the applicant about the IYCF policy and, if appropriate, may suggest additional and diverse speakers. “ Sending a female or non-white male EDA staff member to participate in such a panel would be in line with policy, the spokesperson confirmed. It was not clear whether other state agencies modeled a similar event policy, as a request for comment from the governor’s office was not responded to. Last week, Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order creating the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. The mission of the new office was “to dismantle inequalities in state government on the basis of race, ethnicity and other protected characteristics and to expand opportunities for communities of color and other underserved New Jerseyans, ”according to a written statement. Jayne Johnson has been appointed director of the governor’s new internal office for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. In May 2018, Murphy appointed the state’s first diversity director, Hester Agudosi. The State Office of Diversity and Inclusion was created within the Treasury Department, similarly to “ensure diversity in appointments, recruitment and execution of diversity and inclusion strategies aimed at greater use of minority, women, veteran and LGBT-owned businesses, ”according to its website. The NJEDA leadership team alone is made up of more than half of the female members and almost 20% black, added the spokesperson. A list of the authority’s executive committee on the agency’s website includes five white men, four white women, two black women, and one Latino man. “The NJEDA believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are inherent in creating a stronger and fairer New Jersey economy and that building a diverse workforce increases the performance of the company. ‘business,’ according to its website. The independent agency’s effort appears to reflect the findings of the New Jersey State of Diversity Survey 2020, in which 74% of New Jerseyans polled agreed they “very strongly believe” that employers should play a role in promoting racial equity. Responses to investigation, commissioned by Taft Communications and the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, sharply divided by political affiliation, as 87% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans said their employers should play a role in promoting racial equity. There were only small differences of opinion based on race, age or gender, according to a written statement of the results. What to know about the spotted lantern and the tree of the sky in New York How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find spotted lantern fly egg masses Cozy Winter Vacation Rentals in NJ Fireplaces and hot tubs await, from the North Jersey ski area to the peaceful off-season South Jersey lake. These house rentals have all the amenities for a relaxing and luxurious stay. Look inside the avenue at American Dream The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands is opening a luxury boutique wing that promises to be a must-see experience, and not just for luxury designer brands. The 10 most requested bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state’s Election Law Enforcement Commission has ranked the most requested bills in Trenton, based on the number of official contacts reported.

