Fall neighborhood fashion influenced by year of confinement – the Spectator

Raymond Carr (he / him) first year in film studies (left) and Hanna Rodriguez (her) second year in international studies (right) | Hannah sutherland

Choosing what to wear is a precious part of human expression, and it was a rare luxury during the COVID-19 lockdown. With the change in quarantine measures, students and faculty at Seattle University can finally resume in-person teaching. With the emergence of staff and students, the campus is once again teeming with impressive outfits.

Creative writing freshman Genny Sheara is very aware of her new setting as she gets ready in the morning.

Sometimes I tend to think too much, especially in a new university environment. I kind of worry about how people are going to perceive me. Ultimately, once I’m comfortable I wear what I feel that day. Right now, there’s just a bit of everything, Sherara said.

Sheara noticed that her style had changed a lot after her forties.

I think I have changed a lot. There was a lot of soul-searching. Like, who do I wanna be? How do I want to date other people? That sort of thing. So, I think I definitely came out of it more confident.

Sheara’s favorite piece of clothing has sentimental value.

My dad was in the marines in college and he has this big bulky military jacket and it’s probably my favorite thing that I have, Sherara said.

Raymond Carr, a freshman film studies major, draws inspiration from old movies and vintage aesthetics from the seventies and eighties.

I felt like I was ready to dress well because I have been dressing to be home for so long. I wasn’t afraid to take risks in public because life is short, Carr said.

Carr has credited her brown chaco shoes as her all-time favorite.

I wear them all the time, all day, every day. I’ve ridden hundreds of miles there, so they’re probably my favorite, Carr said.

Second-year International Studies major Hannah Rodrigues turns to street style and her favorite bands for inspiration from the style, adding her own twists to make it her own. Seattle winters can be tough for some styles, but Rodrigues takes a more utilitarian approach.

The first thing I do when I wake up is check the weather forecast to find out what to prepare. All of my clothes are pretty much all functional, said Rodrigues.

First-year computer science major Ashley Esperanza mixes the new and the old to find her personal style.

I think today’s trends really influence my style. I have a lot of gifts from my parents and family, so I try to match them with other things I have, said Esparanza.

Reece Keller, senior major in mathematics and physics, cites academics as the biggest influence on his personal style.

I always wanted to be a teacher someday, so these kinds of ideas influence the way you see yourself and think about yourself and for me it means being a little more mature in the way I dress, a Keller said. Unless I’m sitting at home, I think what I’m wearing is completely a function of how I’m feeling that day, what mood I’m in.

With that in mind, Seattle Us students can once again express themselves through clothing, continuing their journey of self-definition. Regardless of formality, comfort or fashion, seeing people on campus happily wearing their clothes is now a joy in itself.