See sex education star Mimi Keene at Paris Fashion Week in photos

Ruby would be so proud. Mimi Keene, who plays the mean girl turned moral center in beloved Netflix teen drama Sex education, might not grab the attention of fans like its fictional counterpart would, but there are always benefits to switching from sex educationis on the fringes of the main story. For this year’s Paris Fashion Week, luxury fashion house Loewe invited Keene to the City of Lights to check out the brand’s new SS2022 collection, and Keene decided to take SHE– and its thousands of fans – for the ride.

As part of her Fashion Week diary, the star told us about her stylish stay at the Loewe Hotel and her first appearance in a PFW fashion show. Part of the fun was seeing where her own style could go next, she says. His taste for fashion has changed completely since sex education entered his life. The show, known for its wacky, vibrant color palette thanks to costume designer Rosa Dias, pushed Keene toward brighter, riskier hues.

“My personal taste in fashion has always been fairly neutral: black, white, monochrome,” Keene writes. “But over the three years that I’ve played Ruby, I’ve become more courageous and more adventurous with my style choices and my style has definitely evolved as a result. What [Dias] taught me is that if something looks a little scary when it’s on the rack, it can still look really amazing once you put it on.

Keene started the weekend with a personalized fitting before snuggling up in bed before a sumptuous dinner and drinks, courtesy of Loewe.

“The day before the show! Keene writes. Mimi Keene

The next morning, she took a few moments to enjoy the king-size bed to herself before starting the styling preparations for the show. Slip into Ruby’s costumes for sex education taught her to appreciate any look she sports that day and whatever mood she inspires. “I’m a bit too much here, there and everywhere to be too much of a style or trend,” she writes. “I like to mix things up and try new things.”

“To wake up ‘in’ cloud 9 – day of the show! Keene writes. Mimi Keene

The changing characterization of Ruby in Season 3 didn’t shock Keene, who, of course, always secretly knew that the Queen Bee had a heart of gold. But the response from fans – and the way she accelerated her own star power – came as an unexpected surprise, Keene says. “It was great to see people really like him now!” she writes. “Even though she was so mean for the first couple of seasons (and I guess she still is a little bit, it’s almost a part of her character that can’t be taken away) I’m really grateful and I appreciate all the love that Ruby has received.

You can even see a bit of Ruby creeping into Keene’s look for the Loewe show. Her stylists dressed the actress in a sexy LBD with gray and neon green highlights, paired with chunky black lace-up boots.

“When I was younger I loved to match all my clothes so that they were the same color and eventually my mom had to tell me, ‘Mimi, you know your clothes (including shoes) don’t always have to be the same color? ” Keene writes. “So it’s quite funny that [color] came back to my life through Ruby, like with the all purple outfit or the completely multicolored rainbow outfit [in season 3]. “

Mimi Keene at the Loewe SS22 show during Paris Fashion Week. Saskia from Braw

Keene was at the forefront of the action during Loewe’s presentation, which was inspired by the work of Renaissance painter Pontormo. Without a doubt, it’s a collection Ruby would have loved: bright tie-dye dresses sit alongside sequined dresses, metallic bibs, purple handbags, denim coats, and heels adorned with patterns such as bottles of wine. nail polish and tomatoes.

Finally, she ended the evening with dinner, sightseeing and, of course, a flute (or two) of champagne, a more than worthy way to celebrate her successful year so far. Same as season 3 of sex education continues to rack up viewers, Keene already has her eyes set on the future, which includes the (newly confirmed) season 4.

“I would love to continue to explore the different sides of Ruby and open her up even more as a character and dig deeper into the situations we’ve seen her go through,” Keene writes. “I would also love to see her make other friends, maybe some unexpected ones. It would be great to see her become a little more of a team player like she was at the end of Season 3 and the fight against [headmistress Hope Haddon] to save Moordale [Secondary School]. I found the team spirit that we saw from Ruby to be lovely, and I hope we get some more out of it. “

