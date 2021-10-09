Man stabbed by gang who stole his clothes





A man was chased down a street and stabbed by a gang who then stole his clothes in a morning attack. The man was driven off Strand Road on Bank Road in Bootle around 1 a.m. by a group of eight men, some on pedal bikes and others on foot. He was then stabbed in the back before the gang stole his clothes and an amount of money. READ MORE: Liverpool woman ‘speechless’ after opening man’s message on dating app Emergency services attended to the victim and located her in the area, where she was treated for a small stab in the back by paramedics. Officers remain on Bank Road while forensic, CCTV and door-to-door investigations are conducted to find those responsible. Science support officers were pictured sweeping the street and rummaging through a large brown wheelie bin.





(Photo: Andy Teebay)

Detective Inspector Paula Furlong said: We are in the early stages of an investigation into a robbery and assault this morning which left a man injured. We would like to reassure the community that our initial investigations suggest that this may have been a targeted attack. Officers will remain at the scene today while our investigations are completed to help find the men responsible and bring them to justice.





(Photo: Andy Teebay)

If you were in the Strand Road area in the early hours of this morning and saw something or someone suspicious, please come forward and let us know. Likewise, if you were driving in the area and captured any footage from the dashcam, please review them and contact us if you see anything. Knife crime has no place in our communities and we rely on members of the public to provide us with information on such incidents to keep our streets safe. Please tell us what you know and rest assured we’ll take action. If you have any information about this incident or contact the social media office on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Center with information, with reference 21000700670. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-chased-down-street-stabbed-21811901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos