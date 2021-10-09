School dress codes should be regularly updated | News, Sports, Jobs





At the end of last month, four students from Lake Placid High School appeared before their district school board to raise concerns about the school’s dress code policy, including how the policy is applied to children. students. This is a discussion that comes up every few years in school districts across the country. On her first day of school this year, Georgian teenager Sophia Trevino was accused of wearing worn jeans. She and her classmates gathered in protest, comparing the school’s enforcement of her dress code – Trevino was among 15 other girls to write for dress code violation on the first day of school – to the app apparently lax district rules relating to face masks. In response, a spokesperson for the Trevino school issued a statement saying the district rules “Encourage focus on learning… not on what students prefer to wear”. The spokesperson’s statement is a clear example of a mistake school administrators – and adults in general – often make when students share concerns about school dress codes. Whether intentional or not, some adults tend to downplay or oversimplify student experiences or perspectives, thus perpetuating a cycle of condescension that many of us experienced when we were young ourselves. Yes, adults often know better than teenagers; Yet students deserve respect and to be fully heard. For many students, this is not necessarily what they would like to wear. It’s about how being scrutinized for their appearance – while they’re in school, by people in positions of authority – makes them feel. Lake Placid sophomore Carly Karpp told the school board that by encouraging them to “cover,” she feels that the dress code sexualizes the skin of young women. Another sophomore, Emily Kostoss, asked why educators don’t put more emphasis on teaching students to respect each other no matter what they wear. “If the school is really trying to protect me from the ‘wandering gaze of peers’ they wouldn’t try to hide my skin, but would educate the students on how to respect others no matter what they wear or wear. not “, said Kostoss. “If the school were really trying to protect me, they would understand that if they watched my already hypersexualized skin… I would always be focused on the wandering eyes.” Why is the skin on my stomach so sexualized? “ We imagine that talking about this took a lot of courage on the part of the students, and they should be applauded for it. Rather than dismiss the concerns of the students, the Lake Placid School Board chose to listen. The board asked Superintendent Timothy Seymour to create a committee so that students, administrators and parents have a forum to discuss concerns about the high school dress code. We believe that the school board made the right choice. Even if nothing changes, students deserve a place at the table, especially when it comes to policies that have a direct impact on their experience at school. We believe that schools should always have standards for how students dress, but these standards should be applied fairly and regularly updated. This discussion comes up every few years for a reason. We applaud the Lake Placid School Board for taking action. The latest news today and more in your inbox

