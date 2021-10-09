Fashion
How a Vogue editor slipped into Paris Fashion Week in his pajamas
In today’s edition of What i wore this week, Arden Fanning shares his last five days: light packaging for Paris Fashion Week, that is, pajamas for the day, basics for skating and lots of blue mascara.
I couldn’t check a suitcase on the way to Paris Fashion Week. When I dare to leave my biodome home, I want edited options, I want ease, I want the lightest Paravel cabin baggage filled with luxurious silk and tiny twist mesh staples. I just want two pairs of shoes that I can walk everywhere in; I want to recycle the same parts over and over again. I want to speed up the decisions of the morning when I fell into a Jell-O mold of jet lag.
Arriving in the City of Light on Tuesday morning was like a dream, and I kept circling around saying so much beauty! and test my French with very good! I now realize that the only cars I needed all the time were to and from the airport, even in the windy rain, thanks to the layers that kept me in the loop and Hairdressing tips Anthony Turners Rokh during the show if I think about it too much, it becomes too perfect.
Tuesday
I experienced the most incredible visit to the Anni and Josef Albers exhibition: Lart and Life at the Muse Dart Moderne by Nicholas Fox Weber, founder of the Albers Foundation. The Albers were pure romance: a married couple who followed their arts and their hearts (like Cody and I!) And, according to Nicholas, obsessed with the aesthetic of their own wardrobe. In the morning, I pinned my mini bang buns which I like to drop later in the day for a surprise in curly tendrils, and Spirit Jerseys organza duster is the perfect floaty piece to tie around the waist without obscuring my favorite Beach Brains shark blue silk shirt.
Beach Brains very soft silk shirt
$ 349.00, BEACH BRAINS
Alo Yoga College Tennis Skirt
$ 68.00, ALO YOGA
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low-top sneakers
$ 65.00, NORDSTROM
American Apparel Unisex Striped Crew Socks
$ 9.00, AMAZONE
Free People Sticky Be Be Postivite socks
$ 30.00, FREE PEOPLE
SzadeLlowen sunglasses in elysium black and ultraviolet
$ 70.00, SZADE
Wednesday
Kevin Germanier is a kind genius and one of the first designers to imagine and create truly sustainable haute couture collections. This cool tube top for avatars is his work, and now his line of accessories (keep an eye out for his new home items) is my favorite addition to the Germanier house. I packed the umbrella of Azikiwe Mohammed that he created for his Big Apple Gifts and Souvenirs shop, which came to me more than once.
Twenty Montreal Mackay Ribbed Crop Top
$ 58.00, REVOLUTIONARY
Wrangler women’s slim fit cowboy jeans
$ 49.00, WRANGLER
Germanier beaded strap patent leather baguette bag
$ 399.00, MATCHESFASHION.COM
ManiGlovz UV protection and sunscreen gloves
$ 20.00, AMAZONE
Thursday
For an all-weather apartment, I turn Converse into my DIY ballet slippers that I want you to try on. I sent the brand photos of my first version of this to college (which required more hand sewing), and they said something like we don’t take ideas from strangers, so I will instead share the tutorial here. The powdery blues were perfect even for fall, and a trip with Anthony Turner backstage at Rokh provided my first excuse to wear my La Perla pajama top outside. Inside the Petit Palais, everything seems important.
Cardigan L * Space Daydreamin ‘
$ 130.00, L * SPACE
Short L * Space Daydreamin ‘
$ 84.00, L * SPACE
La Perla silk-satin pajamas
$ 381.00, MATCHESFASHION.COM
Victoria’s Secret lace-up satin and lace romper
$ 70.00, THE SECRET OF VICTORIA
Wolford Electric Affair Tights
$ 67.00, DISCOUNT ON THE 5TH
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Trainers
$ 55.00, REVOLUTIONARY
Friday
When the clock struck midnight, Carine Roitfeld was blowing out candles. I loved how warm her team was, especially when they invited her, my date with her CR Fashion Book Giraffe party. It ended up being Roitfeld’s birthday rager with Soo Joo Park DJing, the cast of Gossip Girl wandering (of course), Suzi De Givenchy (who walked Balenciaga red carpet parade) glowing, and Mark Tuan lounging under the umbrellas. To prepare for the excellence of the party, I layered more pajamas with blue mascara on my lashes and eyebrows, and did my one-minute-for-a-dollar manicure: Chanel Quick Dry Overcoat sprinkled with iridescent glitter. That’s it; keep it moving.
Bluebella Alina plush
$ 64.00, REVOLUTIONARY
Zhilyova Capella Mystery Blue Flared Trousers
$ 150.00, JILYOVA
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Loose Glitter
$ 15.00, ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS
Chanel The Top Coat
$ 28.00, CHANEL
Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara
$ 37.00, DIOR
Milk Makeup Lips + Cheeks Cream Blush Stick
$ 27.00, MILK MAKEUP
Saturday
A walk to the dark, gothic Enfants Riches Dprims fashion show took me down the windy Seine. I had created matching crowns for Cody and I using silver thread and beads that my mom and I bought in New Mexico years ago, so I didn’t need much more than one emo eyeliner and a silky FDM combination. WTHN Ear Seeds look like sparkling rhinestones which when placed strategically amplify me if I start to fade. This Kids Rich Deprimes on the Chessboard denim jacket no longer exists online, though they have one of their Bauhaus blankets floating in the metaverse. The soundtrack of their show was so good, I’m going to be playing it for the rest of the year just thinking about my first front row couples, another perfect night out in Paris.
Flower of Evil apron jumpsuit
$ 495.00, FLOWER OF EVIL
Rich Children Dprims merino wool-jacquard blanket
$ 1690.00, M. PORTER
BareMinerals Longwear Mineralist Eyeliner
$ 19.00, RATES
Aerie Shine Triangle Bikini Top
$ 35.00, AMERICAN EAGLE
With ear seed kit
$ 45.00, SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
P448 laces in white and royal
$ 12.00, P448
Originally appeared on Vogue
