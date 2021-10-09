With the dress rehearsal over, the calculations for the Jets’ final roster take center stage

WINNIPEG – Dress rehearsals are finally over. Now is the time to make the tough decisions.

As the Winnipeg Jets ended the exhibition season with a 2-3-1 record after a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, the final cups are about to be made and the fact is. that a few of these decisions will be made with the focus on a calculator – not just a scout report or analysis of how the player fared during the later stages of training camp .

Tough choices are the kind that contending teams are happy to make and, for the Jets, they have some interesting wrinkles to work out as the 2021-22 season opens in Anaheim with a game against the Ducks on Wednesday.

When you consider that three of the remaining players in the camp are injured (Dylan Samberg, Nelson Nogier and CJ Suess), that leaves 25 guys for 23 places but it’s not that simple.

One of those 25 is forward Evgeny Svechnikov, who is the subject of a pro tryout offer (and signed an AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose in the offseason after being sidelined by the Detroit Red Wings).

Svechnikov adjusted in five games and did a great job, showcasing dynamic shooting and skill set while using his size.

Svechnikov is expected to sign a two-way contract over the next few days at somewhere near the league low of $ 750,000 – which would allow the Jets maximum flexibility.

He remains in the mix with Dominic Toninato to open the campaign on the fourth line with Riley Nash and Jansen Harkins, the only Jets player to appear in all six exhibition contests.

The other issue in play has to do with how the opening day roster can maximize the long-term injury reserves pie – and the Jets can do that by getting as close to the 81.5 cap as possible. million dollars before Bryan Little went to LTIR.

Finally, because frontline center Mark Scheifele will miss the season opener as he serves the last game of his suspension, the Jets will likely start the campaign with 23 skaters – but they’ll spend a lot of time with them. 22 instead this season.

Considering center prospect David Gustafsson missing the last two exhibition games, it’s a good bet to put the Moose down.

The same goes for defenseman Ville Heinola, who is currently the eighth defenseman on the Jets list.

These two players are knocking on the door, but it is important for them to play leading roles and play great minutes, not to occupy places on the sidelines of this list, where ice time is limited.

Of course, this will be disappointing at first, but when players dominate in the minors, the opportunities often present themselves sooner rather than later.

Which brings us to another great prospect, forward Cole Perfetti, who left a lasting impression and showed he’s probably closer to the NHL than even Paul Maurice anticipated.

Perfetti was mostly used in the center during his first NHL training camp, but he easily moved to the wing for the exhibition final.

Not only did he generate offensive opportunities for himself and his teammates Adam Lowry and Paul Stastny on Friday night, but Perfetti was in charge defensively and showed his versatility.

Although his most likely destination is AHL, Perfetti has at the very least given Maurice and his coaching staff a break to consider using him in the opening game thanks in part to Scheifeles’ absence.

While Stastny is expected to move up to the top line with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler, Perfetti has shown he would be comfortable on the wing with Lowry if Maurice decides to call his number for his NHL debut.

Looking for some sort of future, aren’t you? Do you think he can play the job at some point, Maurice told reporters in Calgary on Friday night. He played center, obviously, and he also played on the right and I thought, from that point of view, I thought he had a good idea of ​​what he needed to accomplish there. He did some really good things with the puck. He has a lot of confidence with it. He has a nice pair of hands on him. So that’s a positive point for him, it’s another place where he can play.

There was enough in the game to be interested in it. Sit there and say there’s something over there. That there is a place other than the center of the ice he could go to if you needed him.

For his part, Perfetti was pleased with his personal progress throughout training camp and he did everything in his power to make the decision as difficult as possible for the coaching staff and the management team. .

While playing a bigger role in minors is the most likely outcome, Perfetti is clearly knocking on the door, and those flashes of potential have only heightened the anticipation of his arrival on the scene – every time this moment. will come.

I thought it was my best game. I created a lot and I was engaged and I did a lot of plays. I was happy with it, Perfetti told reporters. There are obviously things that I want to improve and it will just be the experience of taking time and playing all the games that I can get and just learning. I take a step in the right direction with every game that I feel and it becomes a little more comfortable, so I’m happy with that. But there is much more (to be accomplished).

This is the thing about Perfetti, due to his ability to process gambling and his willingness to ask questions in his quest for higher education, he is likely to reach his goal before long.

Whether he did enough to get into the roster on opening night remains to be seen, but he’s only just getting started.

He’s a shy and calm kid who loves the game and has a knack for having a high IQ in hockey and has skills and wants to be better and I like to see that in a kid these days, said Scheifele in a recent interview. Sometimes you see kids who are so infatuated with what they’re doing, their skills, or whatever. He’s a guy who wants to learn the game and how pro gaming works and live like a pro.

That’s what I really respect about him, he wants to learn, he wants to be an NHL player, he wants to learn from all the older guys. He wants to be a sponge and absorb everything. He knows he doesn’t know everything and he wants to improve his game. He reminds me of myself when I was that age. He’s excited about every game and he gets nervous about every game and that’s something you love to see in a young kid entering their first real NHL training camp, where they’re just excited to play. They want to imbibe everything. They want to be the best player they can be.

As for the days ahead, it’s now a matter of digging deeper into the details for the Jets – fine-tuning the systems, additional work on special teams and setting lines for this first game of the season.

Training camp is officially over and the fun is about to begin.