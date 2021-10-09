The best fashion shows in New York to see right now





Fashion shows in New York to see right now Three New York fashion shows to see right now, as the style stages a stunning takeover at the Met; Brooklyn Museum; and the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology

Fashion fans, mark your cultural agendas! Here, we’re showcasing the biggest clothing-led museum exhibits in New York City, from traveling designer retrospectives to themed extravagances. Check out these fashion exhibitions in New York for a combined cultural and fashion success. Fashion exhibitions in New York Exhibition: “In America: a lexicon of American fashion”

Location: The Met

Dates: Part one, September 18, 2021 – September 5, 2022 Installation view, Belonging (left), Nostalgia (law). Images: © The Metropolitan Museum of Art The first of a year-long two-part extravaganza, “In America: A Lexicon of American Fashion” features an exhibition of 100 garments dating from 1940 to the present day, in an installation design inspired by a patchwork quilt . Referencing an 1856 quilt in the American wing of the museum created by Adeline Harris Sears, featuring diamond-shaped white silk squares signed by some of the most famous Americans of the time, the exhibit is composed of white striped cases – a three-dimensional patchwork quilt – each containing a specimen of American fashion history. Organized into 12 sections that seek to define the emotional qualities of American fashion, such as nostalgia, belonging, joy and strength, each exhibit is accompanied by a headpiece designed by Stephen Jones featuring a word summarizing a corresponding sentiment. , thus forming a complete visual dictionary. Most notably, the showcase features a wide range of designers, past and present, of different ages, origins, cultures and genres, who capture how colorful American culture is. Writer: Pei Ru-Keh Exhibition: “Christian Dior: Creator of dreams”

Location: Brooklyn Museum

Dates: September 10, 2021 – February 20, 2022 ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’, installation view. Photography: Paul Vu When Christian Dior first arrived in America in 1947, after starting his controversial “New Look,” his tour of the country met with some resistance from those who were shocked at his proposed figure. From now on, the entire history of the Parisian label is at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, with the American iteration of ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’, a successful show that took place at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, before moving on to the V&A in London. The show delves into the history and language of design not only of Monsieur Dior, but of the creative directors who succeeded him: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri. Organized by Florence Müller, Curator of Textile Art and Fashion at the Avenir Foundation at the Denver Art Museum, in collaboration with Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture at the Brooklyn Museum, the exhibition also features ’emphasis on the house’s relationship with America, and sees the central atrium of the site of the Cour des Beaux-Arts redeveloped into an enchanted garden. Exhibition: ‘Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion’

Location: Fashion Institute of Technology Museum

Dates: August 6 – November 28, 2021 A beautiful flowery way to mark the reopening of the Fashion Institute of Technology, closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic? A fashion exhibition dedicated to the diverse symbolism of the rose in fashion. It is a flower denoting a multitude of emotions and spiritual connotations, including suffering, purity and the ephemeral, to which designers frequently refer, ranging from Christian Dior to Schiaparelli, Halston to Noir Kei Ninomiya. ‘Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion ‘, includes 130 items, including hand-woven and embroidered 18th-century silks, an extensive collection of rare hats adorned with roses and clothing from Comme des Garçons, Charles James and Gucci, and explores the symbolism of roses of different colors, such as red, pink and black. The exhibition’s introduction includes more than 75 original photographic portraits of people wearing roses, both real and man-made, dating from the 1850s to the 1920s, when the flower was used as a regular transformative accessory. §

