Columbus Day 2021 weekend sale: must-see online markdowns
Columbus Day is Monday, October 11, and retailers are offering significant savings over the holiday weekend.
From mattresses to makeup, stores like Walmart, Macys and online retailers like Wayfair and Casper are dropping last-minute fall sales to bolster a popular online shopping weekend.
Here are the sales to shop this weekend.
The department store has a ton of amazing rollbacks and clearance items at their lowest prices. Some of the best deals are on 4 in 1 electric shaver for women ($ 18.99, originally $ 69.99); 10.2 Selfie Ring Light with Tripod and Phone Holder ($ 32.99, originally $ 99.99); True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Charging Case ($ 25.99, originally $ 89.99) and Generic 26 in. 350W Mountain Bike Frame Aluminum Alloy Electric Bicycle with 8Ah Removable Lithium Ion Battery ($ 729.99, originally $ 1,569.99).
Use code FALL for 20% off clothing for men, women and children this weekend. The sale, which also offers up to 15% off special and clearance items, lasts until Monday, October 11. Some of the products with the biggest discounts include men Calvin Klein suit separates, Delsey Shadow 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection and women Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Hooded Quilted Coat ($ 178.50, originally $ 280). All discounted items can be found at Macys website.
The 72 hour clearance sale is live on the Wayfairs website for the Columbus Day weekend. Living room seating sets as well as kitchen and dining room furniture are sitewide reduced by 30%. Carpets are 60% off and light fixtures 40% off.
Kohls offers unbeatable prices on its inventory and gives buyers additional savings with promo codes valid through October 17. Items for sale include kitchen and dining sets, bed and bath products, holiday decor, home environment, electronics, pet furniture and supplies. Shipping is free for orders over $ 75. Buyers can also get an additional 15% discount by using promo code SAVE15NOW. Some of the biggest discounts are on Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Men’s Trainers ($ 48.75, was $ 64.99), Adidas 3-Stripe Tricot Men’s Track Pants ($ 24, $ 40 originally), Simply Vera Vera Wang Rockbridge Tote Bag ($ 29.70, $ 99 originally) and the PowerXL 7 Quart Air Fryer Steamer ($ 129.99, originally $ 189.99).
If you want to save a little more on Under Armor purchases this weekend, use code EXTRA25 for 25% off. The promotion ends Monday, October 11 and can be applied to clothing for men, women and children.
If your hair care collection needs a reboot, now is the weekend to make it happen. Ulta is hosting a Gorgeous Hair event until October 23 with 50% off essential hair care products. The site will also publish daily deals. Some of the best deals are on Pureology Strength Shampoo ($ 15.25, originally $ 30.50) and Conditioner ($ 16.25, originally $ 32.50).
The sport line has marked its clothing 40% for the bank holiday weekend. Some of the best savings are on Nike Phenom Elite Men’s Woven Trail Running Pants ($ 75.97, originally $ 100), Nike Flex Experience Run 10 Men’s Road Running Shoes ($ 59.97, originally $ 65) and Nike NV01 sunglasses ($ 71.97, originally $ 128).
Casper offers up to 15% discount on its designer mattresses This weekend. The sale, ending October 12, applies to the Hybrid Wave models ($ 1,356, originally $ 1,595) and the Hybrid nova ($ 1,016, originally $ 1,195).
It’s a weekend with friends and family at JC Penney. The boutique and the online store will offer an additional 30% off purchases made this weekend as part of the Friends and Family sale with the code FAMILY36. Some of the big buys, according to the site, are the Home Expressions Quick Dri Bath towels ($ 4.19, originally $ 9), Men’s Levis 505 Straight Regular Fit Jeans ($ 39.99, originally $ 59.50) and Little and big boys 4 pieces. Minecraft pant pajama set ($ 20.16, originally $ 48).
To honor the store’s fall sales and Columbus Day weekend savings, LOFT is offering customers 40% off purchases with the code FALLFEST. Some of the best savings are on the Henley sweater ($ 30, originally $ 59.50), High boots ($ 64.88, originally $ 148) and the Stitched Ponte Leggings ($ 30, originally $ 49.50).
