Megan Taurus Princess Anne visited St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester on Friday, pairing a red button-down coat with a tartan dress and trendy moccasins.

The majestic air in red, Princess Anne visited St Barnabas Church of England primary school in Worcester on Friday, where HRH planted a tree as part of The Queens Green Canopy Initiative. READ: Princess Anne stuns in tall boots with special detail Dressed for fall, the Princess Royal wore a trendy blue and green tartan dress for her last appearance, wrapping toasty in a red button-down coat with navy gloves. The princess spoke to teachers and students at the school and heard how children are encouraged to engage with nature and the world around them 🍃🐝 pic.twitter.com/lKqhSdFwoW – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2021 Princess Anne visited a school in Worcester on Friday Accessorizing a gold brooch, understated earrings and a pair of black loafers, Anne modeled her signature bun and went for natural, rosy makeup – lovely. Sharing a number of beautiful photos from the visit, the Royal Family’s official Twitter account recapped the events of the day. READ: Princess Anne’s private estate is the size of over 11,000 tennis courts – photos MORE: Princess Anne’s Daily Diet: The Royal’s Secret To Looking Radiant At 71 🌳 The Princess Royal today visited St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester, where HRH planted a tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.@QGCanopy pic.twitter.com/hqrwzhiFfZ – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2021 The royal met the teachers and students of the school “The princess spoke to teachers and students at the school and heard how children are encouraged to engage with nature and the world around them,” the caption read. Princess Anne has been busy attending a number of engagements this week, as she recently wrapped up her two-day royal visit to Paris. Princess Anne recently ended her two-day royal visit to Paris Monday afternoon, cool from morning to Longchamp Racecourse, the mother of two looked amazing when she met UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and participated in UNESCO’s 75th anniversary celebrations. We loved the 71 year old man’s outfit. Dressed in a gorgeous chocolate brown suit, consisting of a sleek blazer and pencil skirt, she rounded off the look with a fabulous pair of knee-high suede boots with fringes at the calves. Adding a tie, black leather gloves and a cute beige handbag, the princess was a self-confident image. Her hair, as always, was teased into her signature bun for the trip, and Jessica Patching, founder of Marla Hair gave us a glimpse into the history of his iconic mane. “Princess Anne has always worn her hair in a classic 1920s style throughout her royal professional life,” she said. “From French pleats to twist updos, every style she’s worn has had plenty of volume from the roots and [is] generally pushed back his face. With every style, she’s worn it with so much elegance and grace. “ Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

