13 emerging brands to watch, according to Fashion Month Street Style

Like clockwork, early September and mid-February mean one thing to fashion lovers the world over: a time to witness the collections established designers have worked tirelessly on for six months leading up to the catwalks. But, the smaller marks under the radar are also worth watching and not just on the track. According to Fashion Month Spring / Summer 2022 street style, there are a number of emerging brands to watch out for, all of which are oozing with talent.

Each city on the calendar approaches the style of the street in its own way. For starters, the locals and guests of Copenhagen (yes, they’re unofficially part of the tour!) Are known for their quirky and cool fashion sense. The city is also a hub for emerging designers (see: Stina Goya, Baum und Pferdgarten, Rodebjer), so it’s no surprise that the streets are filled with other trendy newcomers during the festivities. Then there is New York, where fashion has prevailed love to discover new talents. (Pro tip: Scroll through the Instagram pages of editors and influencers who inhabit the Big Apple and you’ll meet plenty of cool-girl brands.)

In London, the fashion crowd is welcoming new top names like KNWLS and Nensi Dojaka with open arms. And when it comes to Milan and Paris, the participants do not go astray too much far from the heavyweights on the program (you know, Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton). However, this season, you’ll find that entrants like Courtney Trop, Maria Bernad, and Shiona Turini have incorporated trendy rising labels into their looks (more info below).

Below, check out the 13 rising brands seen on the streets during Fashion Month. And get ready to see them all over social media in the months to come.

Here’s proof that fashion girls aren’t just flocking to the biggest names in the industry this season, Copenhagen show-goers (like Emma Fridsell, Lotta Lavanti and Simone Henneberg) sported handbags. and jewelry from Pura Utz. Produced in Guatemala, the accessories brand is made up of a small team of craftsmen who use their weaving know-how to make trendy and beaded pieces. If you like accessories with cute and quirky fruits, smiley faces, and yin-yang symbols, you’ll want to check out this brand.

Christophe john rogers

OK, Christopher John Rogers may not be under the radar of New Yorkers, thanks to the countless celebrities, influencers and same television shows (do you know Gossip Girl reboot) which allowed the brand to make a name for itself. Not to mention that the label received awards like CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2019. But, judging by street style stars like Shiona Turini and Chloe King, the New York-based label is only going to get bigger. If you have an upcoming wedding or event, Christopher John Rogers’ bright and cheerful offerings are sure to win you compliments.

Miista

If you’ve spotted a square-toed boot or a cool clog on your favorite influencer during fashion month, there’s a good chance it’s by Miista. Designed in London and made in Spain, the brand is a go-to destination for on-trend footwear. The shoes were especially popular in Copenhagen and New York, where celebrities like TZR’s Doina Ciobanu, Anna Wick and Hannah Baxter took them on a tour.

KNOWLEDGE

Don’t you know Charlotte Knowles? It is time to change that. Launched in 2018, the London-based brand is loved for its unique prints (often in the form of a coordinating ensemble), fitted silhouettes and unique footwear. In Fashion Month, pieces were seen on influencers, models and celebrities (including Paloma Elsesser, Maria Bernad and Dina asher smith). Oh, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa are fans too.

Khiry

From the start, celebrities like Yara Shahidi, Alicia Keys and Serena Williams have supported luxury jewelry brand Khiry. Now, fine jewelry has been pouring into the streets. In New York City, Chloe King and Sherri McMullen accessorized their ensembles with Khirys high offerings. Also, between Kendall Jenners recent shoot for FWRD wearing Khartoum Hoops and Megan Thee Stallion wearing Khartoum Torc and Khartoum Stacking Rings for one Gasoline blanket, there is no sign of slowing down the brand.

Nancy Dojaka

Between winning the 2021 LVMH Prize and making her solo debut at London Fashion Week this season, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Nensi Dojaka. Influencers and celebrities quickly jumped at the brand’s stringy details and figure-hugging silhouettes. Above, Susie Lau was just one of the attendees to wear the brand’s pieces to her show.

Abra

Only a year after its creation, the Spanish accessories brand Abra has conquered the panel of influencers. After previous stints at industry favorite brands like Jacquemus, Coperni and Maison Margiela, founder and creative director Abraham Ortuo Perez decided to start his own label in the summer of 2020.

The inspiration behind Abras’s creations? I really like the idea of ​​everyday people going to work in really nice shoes and everyone in the office is like, Oh wow, nice shoes! or Your bag is so cute !, Abra said in a interview with username. And judging by observations from influencers like Courtney Trop and Maria Bernad last month, the brand is growing and fast.

Tiger tiger

Founded in 2016 by Bailey Hunter, Tigra Tigra is a textile and apparel studio, not your average fashion brand. For starters, Tigra Tigra partners with three craft companies in Gujarat as well as a non-profit organization located in Cape Town to make all of the brand’s products. When it comes to pricing, artisans determine the cost of each piece based on the time spent on it while keeping fair wages in mind. And on top of that, no electricity is used to produce the clothes, everything is done by manual looms.

The result: distinct pieces that you won’t find anywhere else. In New York City, Kat Collings, editor-in-chief of Who What Wear, wore the brand’s top and skirt for a busy day. The message: funky fashion can also be functional.

Meow

Since its launch in 2016, Miaou has remained a must-have brand for the style set. Founder Alexia Elkaim grew up between New York, Los Angeles, and Paris where she spent time strolling flea markets, which makes sense when looking at her cool designs. This season in fashion month, models have turned to the brand for its laid-back ensemble. In New York, Ruby Aldridge opted for the cow print ensemble, while Paloma Elsesser opted for a short cardigan in Paris.

Mr. label

Best friends Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote, now founders of Sir The Label, started the brand after noticing a gap in the market for minimalist clothing that represents the Australian lifestyle. The brand offers simple cutout dresses, cool swimwear and unique matching sets. Above, TZR Senior Fashion Editor Aemilia Madden wore the reversible Celle dress in London. And in New York, influencer Alyssa Coscarelli sported an ensemble of the mark.

Medea

Medea sets itself apart from the wide assortment of handbags on the market, thanks to its modern versions of tote bags. Created by artists and twin sisters Giulia and Camilla Venturini, the bags quickly became a hit on Instagram for trend designers Reese and Molly Blutstein as well as Imani Randolph. This season, attendees confirmed the growing popularity of Medeas by carrying the bags in major cities like New York and Paris. For example, model Tiffany Luu took her to the Peter Do show (the two brands collaborated on the style), and to Paris, the fashion editor Louis Pisano carried a turquoise bag.

Aya muse

Launched in 2018, Aya Muse is fairly new to the fashion scene. It turns out that founder Tina Rodiou doesn’t rather follow current industry trends, she makes her pieces based on what she personally wants to wear. And, clearly, she’s interested in something the masses appreciate with the brand’s assortment of chic and cozy ribbed dresses and matching ensembles. At NYFW, emerging brands Onyx Knit Cropped Top and Onyx Pleated Knit Mini Skirt were pictured on model and entrepreneur Jessie Andrews as well as Who What Wears fashion editor Eliza Huber.

Christophe Esber

Christopher Esber isn’t entirely new in fact, the brand has been around since 2010. But, over the past year and a half, his matching knit ensembles have garnered a cult following. Now all of the fashion is leaning towards the comfy dress offerings from Australian designers. Example: At LFW, Lisa Aiken wore the Yellow Deconstruct Long Sleeve Midi Dress, and at NYFW, Kat Colling and Lauren Eggersten from Who What Wear opted for the brand’s elegant dresses. In addition to their selection of knits, the brand also offers a selection of swimwear (read: if you’re planning a tropical winter getaway, you’ll want to check out the brand).