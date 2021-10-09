Victoria Beckham slips into a tight black dress as she talks about her ‘Cheeky Posh’ blush

She recently sent fans into a frenzy after sharing an image of a peachy bottom in tiny white shorts in the name of her new beauty product, Cheeky Posh.

And Victoria Beckham, 47, delighted followers once again as she showcased her figure in a tight black dress in a video as she spoke about her new ‘must-have’ blush on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the fashion designer’s husband David Beckham, 46, playfully asked her on a ‘date’ as he shared a photo of the dried fruit on Instagram.

Victoria looked stunning in the little black dress as she perched on a pink chair before discussing her new product from Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Victoria told her followers at the start of the video, “Blush is probably the most underrated tool in a makeup bag, but for me it’s what brings my whole look together and brings it to life. to my complexion.

“My vision was to create a blush that was beautiful and pleasing to everyone, to find the perfect pops of color that looked naturally natural on any skin tone.

She ended by saying, “So, we’ve tested our cheeky undertones on countless skin tones. Anyone can literally wear any shade and the formula is to die for – creamy, smooth, blend like a dream, incredibly long lasting and it really won’t fade. ‘

She captioned her video: “My new must-have product @victoriabeckhambeauty – blush is so underrated.

“My vision was to create a blush that looks good on everyone, each of the five shades has been tested and tested on countless skin tones and literally anyone can wear every shade! x VB ‘.

His new product launch comes as David took to his Instagram story on Friday night, snapping a photo of what looked like a treasure chest full of dried dates.

The star appeared to ask Victoria on a date in this pun filled snapshot showing a treasure trove of dried fruits.

The footballer playfully wrote: ‘Fancy a date ?? @victoriabeckham’ on his pun filled picture.

The passionate husband and wife have been married for 22 years and met in 1997 when they both rose to fame in their respective careers as singer and footballer.

The couple married in 1999 and now share four children together.

Sweet: Her new product launch comes as her husband David shared her story on Instagram on Friday night, taking a photo of what looked like a treasure chest full of dried dates