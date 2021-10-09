Fashion
Victoria Beckham slips into a tight black dress as she talks about her ‘Cheeky Posh’ blush
Victoria Beckham slips into a tight black dress as she talks about her ‘Cheeky Posh’ blush … after husband David playfully asks her on a date
She recently sent fans into a frenzy after sharing an image of a peachy bottom in tiny white shorts in the name of her new beauty product, Cheeky Posh.
And Victoria Beckham, 47, delighted followers once again as she showcased her figure in a tight black dress in a video as she spoke about her new ‘must-have’ blush on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the fashion designer’s husband David Beckham, 46, playfully asked her on a ‘date’ as he shared a photo of the dried fruit on Instagram.
Wow! Victoria Beckham delighted followers once again as she showcased her slim figure in a tight black dress in a video as she spoke about her new ‘must have’ blush
Victoria looked stunning in the little black dress as she perched on a pink chair before discussing her new product from Victoria Beckham Beauty.
Victoria told her followers at the start of the video, “Blush is probably the most underrated tool in a makeup bag, but for me it’s what brings my whole look together and brings it to life. to my complexion.
“My vision was to create a blush that was beautiful and pleasing to everyone, to find the perfect pops of color that looked naturally natural on any skin tone.
Stunning: The fashion designer looked stunning in the little black dress as she perched on a pink chair before discussing her new Victoria Beckham Beauty product
Reveal it all: Victoria told her followers, “Blush is probably the most underrated tool in a makeup kit, but for me, it’s what brings my whole look together and brings my look to life. complexion “
She ended by saying, “So, we’ve tested our cheeky undertones on countless skin tones. Anyone can literally wear any shade and the formula is to die for – creamy, smooth, blend like a dream, incredibly long lasting and it really won’t fade. ‘
She captioned her video: “My new must-have product @victoriabeckhambeauty – blush is so underrated.
“My vision was to create a blush that looks good on everyone, each of the five shades has been tested and tested on countless skin tones and literally anyone can wear every shade! x VB ‘.
Goals: “My vision was to create a blush that looked good on everyone, to find the perfect pops of color that looked naturally natural on any skin tone. “
Naughty chic! She ended by saying, “So, we’ve tested our cheeky undertones on countless skin tones. Anyone can literally wear any shade and the formula is to die for ‘
His new product launch comes as David took to his Instagram story on Friday night, snapping a photo of what looked like a treasure chest full of dried dates.
The star appeared to ask Victoria on a date in this pun filled snapshot showing a treasure trove of dried fruits.
The footballer playfully wrote: ‘Fancy a date ?? @victoriabeckham’ on his pun filled picture.
The passionate husband and wife have been married for 22 years and met in 1997 when they both rose to fame in their respective careers as singer and footballer.
The couple married in 1999 and now share four children together.
Sweet: Her new product launch comes as her husband David shared her story on Instagram on Friday night, taking a photo of what looked like a treasure chest full of dried dates
Long-term marriage: The beloved husband and wife have been married for 22 years and met in 1997 when they both rose to fame for their respective careers as singer and footballer.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10075431/Victoria-Beckham-slips-slinky-black-dress-talks-Cheeky-Posh-blusher.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]n.com