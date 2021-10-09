Fashion
Elementary school club helps young men who want to be careful with their manners
Wade Vandervort
Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 2 a.m
In a bustling classroom at Marion Earl Elementary School, Andrew Netherton is determined to turn boys into respectful young men and they all look good doing it.
Netherton, a fourth-grade teacher, runs a before-school club called Guys With Ties where members come together, dressed for success, to learn the arts of the gentleman: politeness. Mrs. and Mr. Handshakes. Sportsmanship. Grace. Good hygiene. Table manners. How to be a caring friend and student. Be kind to people with disabilities. Things they’ll need to know in the future, Netherton said.
And soon enough, they’ll learn how to tie a real tie without clips.
Courtesy comes naturally to 9-year-old Caden Taylor, one of the 25 or so boys from Guys With Ties.
I always wanted to learn how to be more of a gentleman and really how to be a better person, he said. His parents tell him he must be a good example for his 3 year old brother.
Dressing neatly is also attractive. (Netherton said that kicks the kids out.)
The outfit is very, very beautiful, said Caden, who wore a button-down blue shirt and black tie to school on Tuesday. I’ve always preferred this to sweatpants and shorts.
Ezra Binson, 9, knows how to say yes instead of yes. This is something his father teaches him too.
I like to be a gentleman because I want to have good manners, he said.
Netherton is a cool teacher with an understanding of pop culture, a sleek haircut, and a crisp every day shaved suit. Tuesday was a blue three-piece with a yellow buttonhole, a polka-dot clutch, and buckle buckle shoes.
Netherton said he had a close relationship as a child with his father and grandfather, and being from Kentucky, he was raised in Southern decorum. He hopes to bring the fruits of it here.
He also uses the 50 Things Every Young Gentleman Should Know children’s etiquette book to guide him.
The book begins with reminders on how to say please, thank you, and excuse me, then focuses on personal and animal care (don’t sniff a dirty shirt to see if you can wear it to new, and don’t wait for your cat’s litter box to stink before removing it. A gentleman doesn’t do these things.)
What turns them on, at the start of the year I take them through and they tell me what things they don’t know anything about, things that interest them, things that they would like to know more about, Netherton said.
He said his boys especially liked showing they knew how to greet people with a firm handshake and eye contact. It establishes a strong and positive presence.
Netherton said children of this generation are ready to learn what he is privileged to know at their age. They just need someone to teach them. And he said his school parents loved it.
The girls will soon start to meet in similar Leading Ladies, where they will learn good manners, professional dress, confidence and empowerment. One of the advisers is Megan Jefferies, who teaches fourth grade across the Netherton Corridor. She said her daughters were already excited.
Earl Elementarys Front Desk will accept new and lightly used clothing and footwear for boys and girls ages 9-11, plus size to short adult. This includes ties and they do not need to be clipped. Call the school at (702) 799-8181 to arrange drop-offs.
