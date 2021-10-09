Fashion
Kim Kardashian films SNL skit in little sequined dress after introducing herself using Kanye West’s last name
KIM Kardashian filmed a sketch for Saturday Night Live in a little sequined dress as part of his comedy takeover.
The 40-year-old KUWTK star was stunned in the thigh-hugging gown as she shot scenes for 22 straight hours until the early hours of the morning.
Kim seduced in the high neck dress, posing in her dressing room mirror as her best friend Stephanie Shepherd playfully danced around her.
The mother-of-four captioned the clip, “You better log on tomorrow if you want to see what I’m filming right now.”
After a Krispy Kreme donut tour, she filmed herself pouting for the camera in a brief clip she captioned: “Still on set.”
The E! the star called him one day at 3:16 a.m., marking the moment with a photo of his black boots.
“And it’s over! 5:30 am to 3:16 am,” the mother of four wrote on her Instagram Stories.
“I’m so impressed that the cast and crew at SNL are doing this every week! Lots of respect.”
Earlier this week, she made headlines by introducing herself as “Kim Kardashian West” in an SNL teaser – despite her ongoing divorce from Kanye.
The video opens with Kim, who is between Halsey, 27, and SNL star Cecily Strong, saying: Hi. I’m Kim Kardashian West and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Halsey.
Cecily, 37, adds: This crazy idea just occurred to me at this very moment. Should we start our own girl group?
Halsey quickly says absolutely no, while Kim adds: We already said no when you brought this backstage.
Many fans might be surprised by the choice of the founders of SKIMS to present themselves as Kim Kardashian West, after she filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February.
KANYE IN TOWN
The former couple – who had been married for nearly seven years – share four children: North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.
Kanye was seen in New York this week – just in time to see him Kimroast on his debut on the longtime sketch show this weekend.
Some fans are wondering if Kanye is in New York City to help the mother of his four prepare for her SNL debut and to help calm her nerves.
An eagle-eyed social media user claimed to have seen the rapper drive through town this week, although he was not with Kim at the time.
Kanye West and Harry Hudson spotted during a meeting in the lobby of the new Pendry West Midtown hotel, the poster sent to the Deux Moi gossip account.
DM suggested he be here to support Kimberly, the follower agreeing, writing: Of course. She’s doing SNL this Saturday, so it makes sense.
Kanye was also seen hanging out with Dave Chappelle at New Yorks The Stand Comedy Club after a comedy show this week.
SNL START
The reality TV star will premiere her comedy chopson the legendary NBC series on Saturday and will not be holding anything back on her first round as host, a source close to the star told The Sun.
While Kim has apparently banned sister Khloe’s photoshop jokes and cheating drama, her relationship with Kanye is not off limits.
According to an insider close to Kim, the Saturday Night Livewriters are in awe of how willing she is to poke fun at herself.
They didn’t know how much she would control the jokes about her personal life. But when it comes to her personally, she told them not to hold back.
TEN YEARS PROHIBITION
She’s heard all about herself before, so she isn’t sensitive to any of it, the source said.
However, the informant alleged that Kim gave restrictions when it came to writing about her ex-husband.
There is a planned sketch of Kanye awaiting his approval, they reversed.
The source added that Kim was working with the rapper to approve the sketches before they got his official approval.
Kim runs a few things with him first before giving him the green light.
This is where she’s most careful because if he hates it, they might cut the whole skit, the insider said.
