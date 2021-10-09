The best ripped jeans for men ripping in your fall style

Your grandma hates them, but again, your grandma doesn’t know fashion. The best ripped jeans for men are a trend everyone thought was going to go away, but decades later, those holey companions are still resisting. You might not own the best ripped jeans for men in high school anymore after too many drops in the wash, but you’re sure you have at least a pair with a tear or two hanging in your closet. Properly !

Ripped jeans are a staple in men’s fashion, whatever the season. Because they’re jeans first, they can go with anything. Your best t shirt? Totally. Your the coolest flannel? Absoutely. A beautiful sweater vest? Hell yeah. No matter what you pair the best ripped jeans for men with, these ripped puppies will keep you looking great season after season.

While some may think that ripped jeans are primarily for fashion purposes, you may even consider some. most comfortable jeans to keep in your wardrobe. Lots of pairs are super snug and stretchy to keep you moving for longer, because who wants to wear uncomfortable jeans? Anybody.

No matter how you wear the best ripped jeans for men, you should feel comfortable, comfortable, and most importantly, cool. Find our favorites for this season below.

1. Levis 501 Original Fit ripped jeans

Levis makes jeans to beat, no matter the style. Baggy, skinny, black, blue, old, new, ripped, these are the most comfortable and tight fitting jeans you can buy. Period. These 501s are a favorite around the world because of their classic fit and iconic styling. They were invented in 1873 without the holes, of course, but now that we are in 2021, the brand has added a few holes in some pairs to keep up with the times. Lévis suggests that you wash your jeans every 10 uses to keep their lifespan and holes at bay.

SAVE $ 30

Levi’s 501 Original Fit Ripped Jeans



Buy: Levis 501 Original Fit Ripped Jeans $ 48.99

2.ASOS DESIGN classic stiff jeans

You don’t need to spend a ton of money on some of the best ripped jeans for men. ASOS is a stellar place to pick up ripped jeans right now and normally has a few pairs that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. These brand’s stiff jeans cost just under $ 40 so you can stay stylish and affordably priced. We know what you’re thinking though, $ 36 for a pair of jeans seems sketchy. While we fully understand your point of view, ASOS actually makes jeans that are quite durable in our experience, so you shouldn’t be afraid of that buy button.

The story continues

ASOS DESIGN classic stiff jeans



Buy: ASOS DESIGN Classic Rigid Jeans $ 36.00

3. DANT BULUN Ripped ripped jeans

Yes, ripped jeans from ASOS were affordable, but those from DANT BULUN are even cheaper. Each pair of these distressed jeans is made of super soft denim to keep your legs delicately swaddled in a comfortable fabric where there are no holes, that is. Jeans come in a number of colors depending on your style, and given their price, it’s probably not a bad idea to pick a few in different shades.

DANT BULUN ripped jeans with used effect

Buy: DANT BULUN distressed ripped jeans $ 32.99

4. Topman ripped skinny jeans

Where there are skinny jeans, there are ripped jeans. The two go hand in hand at this point, so don’t be too shocked. And, don’t listen to Gen Z, skinny jeans are always cool. Our favorite ripped skinny jeans right now are these Topman skate pants. They eschew a completely distressed look and instead opt for a slit at each knee for a more understated ripping experience. The pair are washed in color and will look great with just about any shirt in your wardrobe.

Ripped skinny jeans



Buy: Topman Ripped Skinny Jeans $ 65.00

5.ASOS DESIGN Spray On Jeans

These midnight black jeans are so skinny jeans that ASOS calls them Spray On jeans. Why? Because it literally looks like they’re spray painted on the body when turned on. You know what they say, black goes with everything. So, slip them on and pull your favorite shirt over to complete your look. The holes get pretty big with this one, so we don’t suggest wearing it in cold weather unless you want to freeze a bit.

ASOS DESIGN spray jeans



Buy: ASOS DESIGN Spray On Jeans $ 40.00

6. H&M skinny jeans

Black jeans are cool and all, but sometimes you just want something a little lighter. That’s where gray jeans come in. These gray jeans serve that distressed look even better, as the faded look makes it look a bit more ragged and old. Each leg is covered with a ton of different tears to keep your tears under control. Most of these rips aren’t too big either, so you won’t get too cold in cold weather.

H&M skinny jeans



Buy: H&M Skinny Jeans $ 39.99

7. Jean Todd Snyder Slim Fit Selvedge

So you like the best ripped jeans for men, but you don’t like too much lots of rips. What are you doing? You grab a pair of jeans from New York favorite, Todd Snyder. These jeans give that ripped and ripped look without going overboard like most ripped jeans do. They are made from 100% cotton and have all the bells and whistles you would expect from an average pair of jeans. Because these jeans are made from high quality denim, Todd Snyder suggests choosing a size for your perfect fit.

Todd Snyder slim-fit selvedge jeans



Buy: Jean Todd Snyder Slim Fit Selvedge $ 198.00

8. Hollister Stacked Taper Jeans

Oh, Hollister. The place where you begged your mom to take you to the mall to grab your very first pair of ripped jeans. Memories are simply flowing in this moment. Go back to your roots with the jeans that started your love for holes and rips. You can currently buy one and get one with a 50% discount!

ALMOST $ 20 OFF

Hollister Stacked Taper Jeans



Buy: Hollister Stacked Taper Jeans $ 41.97

Do you like what you see? follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and must-see offers you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY

The best of SPY

Click here to read the full article.