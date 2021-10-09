Airport Fashion: Shahid Kapoor in Ananya Panday, celebrities have casual looks





B-Town celebrities make it a point to come up with interesting fashion looks every time they step out. From red carpets to the airport, they make a stylish appearance wherever they go. This week, a group of stars were spotted at the airport donning casual yet chic outfits. Check out some of the best fashion moments at the airport here.

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor looked dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor looked absolutely dapper at the airport. He was wearing a basic white t-shirt, matching pants and a black denim jacket. To complete his look, he opted for a pair of black shoes and wore a black backpack. Ananya Panday Ananya Panday was lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday looked chic at the airport when she was spotted wearing an olive green jumpsuit. She wore a pair of multi-colored sneakers and abandoned accessories and makeup for her appearance. Parineeti chopra Parineeti Chopra looked elegant. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra looked extremely stylish in a black t-shirt with a pair of monochrome striped pants. She topped it off with a black blazer and white shoes. Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet opted for a chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet kept it simple and stylish in a coordinated ensemble consisting of a simple top and matching pants. She wore a purple jacket and brown shoes to complete her look. Sonakshi sinha Sonakshi Sinha kept it cool and laid back. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha kept it casual and cool in a black long sleeve top and ripped blue flare jeans. She wore a pair of white shoes to complete her look. What caught our attention were the words “Airport Look” on his t-shirt. Astha gill Astha Gill kept it comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Astha Gill became laid back and comfortable for her airport appearance. She was wearing a gray t-shirt with velor sweatpants. She completed her look with sliders, a cap and a white shoulder bag. Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty looked charming. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty has managed to spread her charm in a simple, casual look. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved t-shirt with black jeans and white sneakers. Mika singh Mika Singh was seen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mika Singh wore a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket at the airport. He completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and black undertones. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

