Video: Furbert Says Island Stores Don’t Compare To Their Online Competitors – The Royal Gazette

Everyone does it: Wayne Furburt, the Cabinet Office minister, said he regularly shopped online for products from overseas (Photo by Blaire Simmons)

Island retailers have failed to meet customer demand, which has triggered an increase in the number of people shopping online overseas, a government minister said yesterday.

Wayne Furbert, the Cabinet Office minister, admitted he and his wife are fans of online shopping and insisted every Bermudian does.

He said it would help the situation if Bermuda stores stock a wider range of products.

Mr Furbert was speaking as he marked World Post Day outside the GPO in Hamilton.

He was asked about a government plan for the Post to embark on importing with MyUS, an American courier company, to create MyBermudaPost.

He admitted that island courier companies were not approached until the deal with MyUS was concluded.

Mr. Furbert said: Why not? Because we wanted to work with a service overseas that only provides service to the United States.

I haven’t approached ZipX, I haven’t approached IBC.

Sam Brangman, the Postmaster General, stepped in and explained why a request for proposal had not been issued so that island businesses could also submit proposals.

Mr Brangman said: In 2018 the Post issued a request for information and the only two companies that responded to us were IBC and DHL.

None of these companies had an address in the United States or a facility to accept our mail.

Therefore, we looked for another opportunity to benefit the Post and our customers.

If no one responds to the RFI, it is not necessary to proceed to the next step.

But Mr Furbert later said island companies had deposits abroad.

He added when asked why Bermuda businesses weren’t asked to provide the same service MyUS had offered: Why not go somewhere else?

Mr Furbert was also asked whether the government was competing with island courier companies.

He said: La Poste has been around for 200 years, so in other words, it competes with La Poste.

This is nothing new. What we have done is improve the efficiency and the services to get it through MyUS.

All it is is a vehicle where you order your stuff from New York or elsewhere, it’s fine with them and then they deliver it to us.

Just offered better service. US Postal Service has always been a service provided by us.

The Royal Gazette emailed a series of questions about MyBermudaPost to the government communications department two weeks ago, but got no response.

Mr Furbert insisted that the government had supported Buy Bermuda.

He said: We encourage this, but times have changed.

I have a very strong taste and concern for retail and have had it for many years. I have met them over and over again.

Mr. Furbert asked: How can we improve some of their services?

The times have changed. My wife, I like to encourage her to do more shopping in town, but she says Wayne, if I go to town and buy a dress, everyone looks like me.

I have the same dress as everyone else or I can’t find my size.

Mr Furbert said: These are some of the challenges that we have and so we only provide what the other services provide.

He later added: If you talk to the retail industry, they’ll tell you Wayne Furbert supported them.

Mr Furbert was reminded that he had just criticized the island retail sector.

He said: I criticized them? In what way?

You ask the average woman if you and I buy shirts, that’s fine, but most women don’t want to wear the same thing. It’s true.

Mr Furbert added: It’s just normal shopping habits for most women.

He said he bought a lot of electrical equipment from abroad.

But he added: I buy all my clothes from English Sports Shop, English Sports Shop, English Sports Shop.

Mr Furbert said overseas purchases reported to customs had reached $ 25 million of late.

He added: Normally it’s $ 12-14 million. All Bermudans are doing it and what they were trying to do is provide a service that will be cheaper.