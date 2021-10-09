Alexandria emphatically breaks 3-game slippage against Sartell

This third seed in the 8-5A section is up for grabs, and Alexandria gained ground with a dominant performance against the Sabers (1-6). The Cardinals (2-4) posted a second quarter of 29 points to a 43-22 victory that ended a three-game losing streak.

Honestly, I think everyone on our team thinks it wasn’t a 1-4 team, said Alexandria senior defensive end Zander Homelvig. We obviously think that in our minds, but our game plan this week was to fix it. As the coach always tells us, we’re a 1-4 team and we just have to deal with that, but the point of this game was to prove to ourselves that we were better than that.

Alexandria controlled things in all aspects for much of the night. The Cardinals worked with a short field this second quarter because the defense forced punters after several 3-and-outs.

This allows our offense to get into a rhythm, said head coach Mike Empting. We set something up and then our defense stops and stops and they go right back over there. We established our running game, spread the ball out with a few different full-backs and Carter (Steffensmeier) did a great job extending plays and running when he had the chance. Kristen (Hoskins) was Kristen and this threat to us that we have to keep the top of the defense.

Senior quarterback Carter Steffensmeier scored one of his three first-half rushing touchdowns on October 8, 2021 in the Cardinals’ win over Sartell. (Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press)

Cardinals senior quarterback Steffensmeier used his feet and arm to move the ball up and down the field. He ran for three touchdowns in the first half on carries 1, 3 and 24 yards.

In the red zone, they’re always tuned in to our running backs coming out, so if we can sneak a couple inside like we’ve been all year, that’s exactly what we do. we’re trying to do is get away from our center, Steffensmeier said. Then just move in the pocket. I’m not trying to run, but I am. I step back and if there’s nothing open I’m just trying to get what I can. With the receivers that we have, a lot of the defense is just coming back in the cover. They’re all on the ground so it’s easy to pack it up and run around.

Steffensmeier also joined senior receiver Kristen Hoskins on 35 and 29 yard touchdown passes. That 35-yard score came on a 4th and 22. It was that kind of night again for Hoskins as he used his elusive to get away from the Sabers.

This is my guy. Kristen, you throw him in there and he’s going to catch her, Steffensmeier said with a smile. There is not much to say. If it’s just a little open, you put it on top of him and he’ll grab it and go. He’s my brother over there, that’s for sure.

Sartell’s first touchdown came on a 28-yard run from Donovan Lund in the second quarter, but his provocative post-scoring penalty sent his team back 15 yards from the kickoff. An out of bounds kick knocked them back even further, and Hoskins recovered the ball on the second kick and reversed the court after a few moves to go nearly 60 yards for the touchdown.

Alexandria’s Kelly Johnson catches the ball into space during the first half of the Cardinals’ win over Sartell-St. Stephen on October 8, 2021 (Eric Morken /

The Sabers scored two touchdowns late when Gavan Schulte found Carsen Gross and Austin Henrichs on scoring passes from 38 and 7 yards, respectively.

Alexandria responded with a deep practice in Sartell’s territory that resulted in a blocked field goal attempt, but it ran out of time and turned the pitch around to keep the Sabers out of a three-possession game.

There have been special teams games that have hurt Alexandria at times this season, but they played relatively cleanly against the Sabers as Myles Sansted was perfect again with extra points. Freshman Daniel Jackson also had four kickoff touchbacks.

The Cardinals now have straight wins over both teams they fight with for this No.3 seed after also defeating Bemidji 38-20 on September 10. Moorhead (4-1) and Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-0) apparently put a lock on seeds # 1 and 2 in some order. Alexandria lost to these teams, but had chances to win both nights.

We just need to clean things up a bit, and that’s really the difference, Homelvig said. You return to Moorhead. You take away a return touchdown on a kick, fix a six pick, lots of mistakes on defense as well. We just gave it up with some stupid mistakes. If we clean that up like we did tonight in the first half, I don’t think there are many teams that can beat us.

The Cardinals’ next big test will be with Elk River (4-2) on the road next Friday night. The Elks just gave Moorhead their first loss this year in a 50-46 game as they continue to lead an attack focused on the running game.

Gavryn Fernholz, 56, of Alexandria, and Wyatt Odland team up for the tackle in the Cardinals’ win over Sartell-St. Stephen on October 8, 2021 (Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press)

Stopping the racing game has been a bit of a challenge for us, and we have to understand that, Empting said. If we can do it against Elk River, we should be able to fight against other strong racing teams.

The Elks’ only losses this year are against Andover and Rogers, two teams with a combined 11-1 record.

The Cardinals outscored Sartell much of Friday night. Now the challenge is to overcome the bump against a team with a record of road wins.

It’s just doing our job, doing our homework and staying true to our readings, Homelvig said. If we watch the movie, every time there’s a big play, it’s when there’s just a little mistake. A person is going the wrong way, a person is going the wrong way. That’s the difference between a touchdown and a 5-yard loss. Elk River is going to be a tough team. I know in the past they’re just a hard-to-read offense, but if we can read them correctly and plan the game properly, I think we have a good chance of winning this game.

ALEXANDRIA 43, SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 22

MARKING – FIRST QUARTER – Alexandria – Carter Steffensmeier’s 3 yard run; Myles Sansted PAT (7-0)

SECOND QUARTER – Alexandria – Carter Steffensmeier 1 yard run; Myles Sansted PAT (14-0); Alexandria – Kristen Hoskins caught 35 yards from Carter Steffensmeier; Myles Sansted PAT (21-0); Sartell – 28-yard run from Donovan Lund; Parker Knutson 2-point conversion socket (21-8); Alexandria – Kristen Hoskins near the return from the 60-yard kickoff; Zach Gundberg conversion capture 2 points behind Carter Steffensmeier (29-8); Alexandria – Carter Steffensmeier 24-yard run; Myles Sansted PAT (36-8)

THIRD QUARTER – Alexandria – Kristen Hoskins receiving 29 yards from Carter Steffensmeier; Myles Sansted PAT (43-8); Sartell – Carsen Gross 38 yards receiving Gavan Schulte; Parker Knutson 2 point conversion reception from Schulte

FOURTH QUARTER – Sartell – Austin Henrichs 7-yard reception from Gavan Schulte (43-22)