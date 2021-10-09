Dress your dog as Baby Yoda this Halloween with these costumes





Halloween is only a few weeks away, and while many are trying to figure out which costume suits them best this year, others are determined to find a look for their pet that will be just as cool and stylish. For Star Wars fans, there are so many adorable dog and cat costumes that will convince people that they are from a galaxy far, far away. And of course, to keep up with trends, many Star Wars fans are looking for The Mandalorian‘s Grogu (or Baby Yoda, whatever your preference is on the name) for their fluffy friends. When it comes to dog outfits, there are a variety of different styles. Below are the five best costumes and accessories to decorate your pet this October 31st. Plus, none of these costumes are over $ 32.99! Grogu dog costumes for Halloween Rubie’s Child Costume If you want your dog to channel the kid into their most rebellious phase, definitely consider this cute costume that is complete with a frog! Depending on the size, prices range from $ 29.99 to $ 32.99. BUY IT HERE: Rubie’s Child Costume Star Wars Store Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs I could watch this adorable French Bulldog all day! This costume really looks like a bit more like Yoda than Grogu given the white hair, but Baby Yoda still has peach fuzz on her pretty head. Depending on the size you select, this item is between $ 16.10 and $ 17.99. BUY IT HERE: Star Wars Store Baby Yoda Costume Star Wars Store Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs If your dog needs a little extra warmth as the temperatures continue to drop this fall, this Baby Yoda costume will be perfect! Complete with a really good quality helmet this look is one of the best. Prices range from $ 28.03 to $ 29.99. BUY IT HERE: Star Wars Store Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs Zoo Snoods Ear Warmer Balaclava If your dog isn’t too fat on clothes, consider an ear warmer hood for your furry friend! This item is absolutely valuable and no one will mistake your pet for what they are in disguise. Your dog could be Baby Yoda or Yoda with this knit choker. Available in sizes small to large, prices range from $ 16.99 to $ 26.99. BUY IT HERE: Zoo Snoods Ear Warmer Balaclava Classic Star Wars Dog Helmet And if you think your dog won’t even tolerate a heated hood, don’t worry! This helmet will transform your pet into Yoda or The Child with just one small accessory. You can at least take a quick photo before it falls off their heads! BUY IT HERE: Star Wars Classic Yoda Dog Helmet We’re sure there will be plenty of Star Wars costumes seen this year – much like every Halloween – but you can rest assured that your dog will be the cutest pet in the galaxy with these fun costumes. The Mandalorian season 3 is in preparation at Disney +, but at the moment there is no release date yet. This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sales made from the links on this page. Price and availability exact at time of posting.

