Fashion
The trends we’ll see for men this fall – the connector
by Justin Tukes
Well, it’s this time again. As we bid farewell to the warm and invigorating embrace of summer, fall emerges with the promise of new ways of living and dressing, as well as a return to some semblance of normalcy. People don’t want to be the way they used to be anymore, and after such an amazing period of soul-searching, it’s not hard to see why. Above all, the men’s wardrobe has become a topic of conversation as it continues to morph into something that swaps the basic for the bold and the classic. Men everywhere are investing more in themselves and are seeing the impact that their hygiene, mental health and personal style can have on their overall well-being. Once considered so gendered, it’s refreshing to see such openness and commitment to well-thought-out clothing choices. One thing is for sure this winter, we were going to see the boys bring their best to the table. And honestly, whether it’s through the perfect puff of an olive-colored Jacquemus Toggle Coat or something as simple as a tried and true wool pants, the effort is noticed and greatly appreciated.
Good shopping!
The sweater vest
If you told me I would wear the same thing my mom made me wear for Photo Day 15 years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you. The sweater cardigan made a very promising comeback as designers revisited the age-old classic. From Y / Projects, a calculated but effective disregard for traditional proportions to the culturally and colorful Wales Bonner, it’s definitely time to loot your grandparents’ closets for more than their endless stash of toffees.
Costume, redefined
What is a costume? Over the past few seasons, the definition has gone from something as simple as stripes and pleats to a sliding scale that includes various fits and color combinations. This season, designers are leaning more into the idea that the suit is the framework for something that can convey sophistication just as easily as being casual. Mainly characterized by matching or coordinating two-piece sets, we’ve seen this update best exemplified by Prada, Casablanca and Ermenegildo Zegna.
Rigged trenches
This season’s trench coats continue to see designer updates that continue to play with proportion. Interestingly, no matter how reinterpreted it is, the classic continues to retain its sense of familiarity and portability. At LV, Virgil Abloh lengthened the silhouette with exaggerated collars and shoulder pads. If that’s not your cup of tea (or coffee, haha), check out Dries or Lemaire for a nod to a classic shape and pointy construction.
I guess it’s never too cold for shorts
Once a strict feature of the summer wardrobe, this fall season defiantly proclaimed that the legs would stay out. Reinterpreted through dark-hued winter materials and a mix of mini and Bermuda styles, the shorts have become the new must-have in your winter wardrobe. (Yes, readers, that sentence exists now.)
Sweaters that seduce
The trendy sweater has increasingly become a staple of the winter wardrobe. Now more than ever, as we focus on fashion that translates comfort and style, it has become part of our transition back to the real world. This fall season, designers have continued to infuse prints that evoke joy and comfort, but tailored to meet the season it is in. Placed on looser silhouettes in mohair, wool and cashmere, this continuing trend has definitely encouraged us to go out… or to stay at home?
It’s more than a bathrobe
Not too surprisingly, we’ve seen designers lean more and more into our thirst for dressing lazy. Opting for outerwear with a non-traditional wrap-around waistband in comfortable, unstructured fits, the designers injected a work-at-home style with a much-needed spirit of indulgence and sheer elegance. This season, Silvia Fendi sent models to the catwalk in quilted coats over fitted buttons and straight pants. And if that’s not enough to indicate our current status, Louis’ models wore their morning cup of coffee and newspaper cascading from frame to frame in what appeared to be winter dressing gowns. Is it really time to go to bed? I suppose not.
Skirts
As we move forward in the quest for genderless fashion, the skirt has become a sort of sacrificial lamb in blurring the lines between men’s and women’s clothing. This season, designers have gone for hard pleats, dense fabrics, and masculine patterns / patterns. Honestly, it’s nice to see that the skirt has become less tempting for men and rather another daring way to display personal style and striking individuality.
