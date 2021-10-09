Jemare Manns, shot dead at SE Portland party, was launching fashion line when he died

Jemare Manns was 21 and ready to take the fashion world by storm.

The northeast Portland-born entrepreneur played basketball and football while attending Franklin and Madison High Schools, but his real passion has always been fashion.

You would never really see him undressed, or even if he was dressed in a tracksuit, the tracksuit was probably something you had probably never seen before, said one of his childhood friends, Daezha. Fisher, 20.

Manns played football for Southern Oregon University but left school to start his own fashion brand, Winners Island, in 2018, said Fisher. The clothing line included colorful ski goggles, neon bike shorts and puffer jackets, often adorned with an iconic palm logo.

The brand got its first big break in April when Dwayne Bacon, an NBA player with the Orlando Magic, was photographed wearing one of his iconic red jackets.

Fisher said Manns has planned business trips to New York and Los Angeles and is preparing to re-brand his clothing business this summer.

It never happened.

Manns was shot on May 9 at a house party in the southeastern neighborhood of Portlands Lents.

He was the 31st person to die in a record spate of homicides this year in Portland, most often by gun violence.

About three months later, a close friend of his, JaMarie Herring Sr., 25, was also shot and killed. Herring died in a bar in the old town in the early hours of August 22.

A photo of Manns and Herring circulated on social media. Someone made an illustration of it that shows the two men and a halo floating above the letters RIP.

With no information from the police after Manns’ death, Fisher wondered what could have caused someone to shoot him.

She said she didn’t know who shot, but she thinks whoever did it probably knew Manns and was angered by his success.

Police arrived at the house party just before 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. Party-goers fled the area as paramedics worked on Manns, police said. He was bleeding from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Police made no arrests and declined to answer questions, citing the ongoing investigation. In early October, police said they had no further information to share.

The Manns community has since struggled to cope with its loss. In addition to his parents and four siblings, Manns had many close friends who he considered family, Fisher said.

He called Fisher his little sister. The two met while they both attended Beaumont Middle School when Fisher was in sixth grade and Manns in seventh grade, she said.

Fisher said she was immediately drawn to his wacky personality. Manns liked to make people laugh, but he was also very focused, even as a child, she said.

This focus is what drove him to create his clothing line, which he hoped would one day extend far beyond his hometown and around the world, Fisher said.

He named the brand after one of his main philosophies: always put others in a position to win.

Jemare would always put everyone before him. The situation didn’t really matter, Fisher said. He just wanted everyone around him to pursue what they really wanted to do. And if he could help in any way, he would.

