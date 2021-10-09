Penn State men’s hockey bounces and beats Canisius in Game 2 of the series | Penn State Men’s Hockey News

After a disappointing 4-1 loss to Canisius, Penn State had the opportunity to rebound against the Golden Griffins on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions did just that, overtaking Canisius with a 5-2 victory.

The game quickly turned in the Nittany Lions ‘favor early on, as Penn State took a 1-0 lead early in the first period, with Connor MacEachern capitalizing on the Griffins’ mistakes on the counterattack.

Although the strategy of the Blues and Whites is known for its high volume of shots and speed, Penn State only took ten shots in the first, leading with efficiency and strong team defense.

However, Guy Gadowsky made sure his team played the game with their own identity after the first period, increasing the number of shots to 29 after two periods.

Penn State would finish the job in the final period, edging Canisius 44-38.

Here are three takeaways from Penn States’ victory over Canisius.

Start strong every period

After struggling to score for most of the Friday game, Penn State found himself in the driver’s seat at the start of Game 2 of the series.

The blue-and-white came on the attack with first-year forward Carson Dyck feeding compatriot Danny Dzhaniyev for the opening goal.

In contrast to the first game between these two programs, it was Canisius who led in shots 7-2 halfway through the first period. On the other hand, Penn State played efficiently and focused on protecting their own net.

Gadowsky’s goal was to improve the quality of his guys’ shots throughout the first half, which is exactly what they did.

It wasn’t until the end of the first period that he started ramping up shots, eventually reaching a 12-10 margin against the Golden Griffins on attempts.

Penn State would score just as quickly in the second period, thanks to MacEachern putting the puck on a four-on-four to start the period, extending the Penn States 2-0 lead.

Much like the rest of the game, sophomore Christian Sarlo scored another goal just five minutes into the third period, the Nittany Lions did so for the third time in the game.

Soulière is committed

A surprise to some in Saturday’s rematch was the addition of second-year goaltender Liam Souliere to the starting lineup.

Even with Gadowsky saying senior Oskar Autio played well after Penn States 4-1 loss, for some reason it was time to change the net.

This change was ultimately a success for the Nittany Lions, the Soulière being a rock between the pipes.

The second-year goaltender made plenty of saves on the first attempt and didn’t give the Golden Griffins much of a chance to call.

In the game, Soulière made 36 saves, not giving up any goal until he gave up two at the end of the third period, none of which was completely on Soulière.

The goalkeeper only left goals after a head-to-head and a savage ricochet on his own defender.

While it’s unclear what this performance means in the long term for the starting goalie position, his possible Happy Valley could see a lot more Souliere.

No Clayton Phillips, no problem

Arguably the most impressive part of Penn States’ victory on Saturday was the effort with which the defense played, especially as Canisius became more desperate with his shots.

Ahead of the game, Gadowsky said senior defenseman Clayton Phillips would remain on the sidelines.

Normally, losing a fifth-year senior on a defense who just gave up four goals the night before is a recipe for disaster that was not the case on Saturday.

While the defense may not have played perfectly, they folded but never broke, taking out five shots on goal in a heroic fashion and sacrificing just two goals at the end of the day.

