Fashion
Michigan State Football’s Jalen Nailor burns Rutgers in record fashion
Michigan State Football‘s Jalen Nailor set a career high in reception of the sites last week.
He quickly got past that in the first half Saturday against Rutgers.
The junior receiver redshirt scored 63, 63 and 65 yard touchdowns in the first half in Piscataway, NJ to help the Spartans take the lead against the upset Scarlet Knights.
THE GAME: How Michigan State showed perfect offensive balance in 31-13 win over Rutgers
Nailor, who led the Big Ten last season at 19.8 yards per reception, had four catches for 208 yards in the first half, breaking Larry Fitzgerald’s record at SHI Stadium en route to Game 6 receiving from 200 yards in MSU history. Charles Rogers holds the school record with 270 receiving yards in a game. Plaxico Burress holds the school record for a conference game at 255 yards.
Quarterback Payton Thorne went 11 for 15 for 295 passing yards in the first half, averaging 19.7 per completion as MSU took a 21-13 halftime lead.
THE FUTURE: Dearborn Fordson outlasts Livonia Churchill behind Antonio Gates Jr.
JUMP BOAT: Why two players left Michigan state football as it took off
The double movement
6:05 am, first shift: Nailor broke out against Western Kentucky a week ago with a team-high of 12 targets for career highs of eight catches and 128 yards. He picked up where he left off on Saturday against Rutgers. The first deep ball was on a double swing on a beautiful play design, as he found himself wide open behind defense for an easy throw-and-catch from Thorne, tying the game at 7 less than a minute after that. Rutgers took the lead. The Spartans rigged a quick screen to Jayden Reed on the play, freezing the defense.
Over the shoulder
10:18 a.m., second quarter: A few possessions later, after Rutgers took a 10-7 advantage, Thorne threw a nice ball to Nailor’s outside shoulder, which made an excellent over-the-shoulder catch along the sideline. .
After stabilizing, Nailor returned to midfield, his track speed proving too fast for the Scarlet Knights racing on his second 63-yard touchdown of the game. He has the nickname “Speedy” for a reason.
Flea flicker strikes again
6:10 a.m., second quarter: MSU’s third long touchdown on a chip flicker this season came in the first game after a field goal from Rutgers reduced the Spartans’ lead to 14-13.
As Kenneth Walker III took over, Nailor, lined up widely to the right, put the cornerback to sleep, then accelerated in front of him. He had to slow down slightly to receive the ball deep, then passed a diving tackle attempt and walked across the sideline for his third score.
In less than six full games, Thorne now has five touchdown passes of 60 yards or more, tied for most in a season for a Big Ten quarterback since 2003.
Follow the second half to find out more live updates and analyzes here.
FOLLOWING: Why Michigan State’s game against Rutgers could turn the season from good to epic
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State Soccer Player Jalen Nailor Rutgers Fire
