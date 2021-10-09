Carol Vorderman looks unreal in a tight black dress



















Rachel avery Carol Vorderman showed off her envious figure on Saturday and shared a mirror selfie sporting a gorgeous black bodycon dress.

Old Countdown Star Carol vorderman takes her health and fitness seriously – and her dedication shows with her stunning figure. MORE: Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside The BBC Wales The radio presenter took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to take a quick selfie in a mirror before it went through the airways – and her figure looked more incredible than ever. Loading the player … WATCH: Carol Vorderman tried to freeze health treatment Carol’s fitted gym waist was showcased to perfection in her tight black dress. The design features eye-catching mesh long sleeves and the star brightened up the outfit with an on-trend armband. The presenter wore her gorgeous locks in loose waves as she smiled for the camera. She also wore thick black tights to beat the October cold. Carol looked sensational in a black dress She wrote: “Radio show time. Ooh, put on a scruffy dress,” and she included Welsh flags and laughing face emojis. RELATED: Carol Vorderman Puts On Her Branded Leather Pants – Daughter Has The Best Reaction SEE: Carol Vorderman shines in new bikini pic – here’s what she’s so beautiful for Last week the star stunned us all in a sleek cream suit with a plunging blouse – the wide leg pants were so trendy and the chain print top so chic. The killer tailor-made look was sported when Carol hosted the British Business Woman of the Year Awards, and she totally nailed it. Carol likes to stay fit and healthy We know Carol can be glamorous, always beaming in jaw-dropping dresses and bodycon dresses, but the math genius manages to have a laid-back vision as well. As a gym enthusiast and workout enthusiast, Carol often wears sportswear and looks amazing in lycra. Returning last month, the star posed in tight cobalt blue leggings and a matching sports bra, showcasing her rock-hard abs. The star likes to try new fitness trends The hard work didn’t go unnoticed as fans rushed to the comments section. “She’s incredibly beautiful as always Carol. Fantastic abs,” one noted, while a second added, “Your abs are starting to show up. Carry on Carol, you look amazing.” Carol often shares her workouts online, revealing that she has tried weights, pilates, paddleboarding, walking and hiking – all ways to stay fit and healthy. Keep up the good work, Carole! We are seriously impressed. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

