Carol Vorderman looks breathtaking as she poses in a tight bodycon dress

Carol Vorderman looked stunning as she showcased her figure in a black bodycon dress. The 60-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share her mirror selfie with fans as she got ready for a radio show. “Time for the ooh radio show, put on a scruffy dress,” the TV presenter captioned the post along with a few Welsh flag emojis. The star wore a tight solid black dress and black tights and accessorized with a thick gold bracelet. Carol always shares her outfits with her followers on Instagram and leaves them speechless when she showcases her amazing figure. The math genius works hard to achieve his sharp body in the gym and even tries different diets.















Carol recently shared a video of herself breaking a sweat after her first Reformer Pilates session in Bristol last month. The Pilates reforming machine creates resistance to work all the muscles in the body and is believed to lead to a stronger core. Carole, who looked gorgeous in a black lycra top and leopard print leggings, told fans: “I had my very first Pilates reformer (the machines) sesh today. I am now officially HOOKED @soul_pilates #Bristol.







“I felt so good lying down. Thank you Helen and Nic.” The mother-of-two added that she would do another workout with her personal trainer, Mel Deane, later today. Earlier this year, Carol revealed that her abs started showing as a result of the keto diet she was on. The TV star embarked on a new health journey and aimed to lose weight through ketosis.















After working hard – from her strict diet to exercising – Carol looks fantastic and she couldn't resist showing off her changing body to fans. Beside a photo of her amazingly toned tummy, she wrote: "I found an 'ab'. "Actually getting stronger and gaining weight at my age helps everything on the inside ……. and I love that." She has previously discussed her keto diet and said that she puts a knob of butter in her coffee in the morning because it makes her less hungry. "So I do this intermittent fasting. I went 20 hours without food, didn't get a little bit hungry and now I have good bacon – not the junk kind – and fresh, fresh, local eggs. , all local and can't wait, "she said. Carol added, "And I'm losing weight. That's great."

