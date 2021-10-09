Thousands of runners and buyers ready for Boston Marathon – WWD

“Isn’t it in April?”

Monday’s run of the 125th Boston Marathon posed this question to many athletes and spectators, who have a habit of cheering on thousands along the 26.2-mile course on Patriot Day, a public holiday in the state of Massachusetts in April. More than 900 days have passed since the last Boston Marathon in person was held, due to the global pandemic.

Monday’s field of 20,000 in-person runners will be intentionally smaller than the usual turnout, but many international participants have had to withdraw due to travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus.

Adidas, which extended its official sponsorship of the Boston Marathon this past spring, is in its 32nd year as the official supplier of running footwear and apparel. But other brands like Under Armor and New Balance are working overtime to attract shoppers to their respective stores in the Copley Square area. Under Armor hung a massive “Welcome Runners” banner at the entrance to its Prudential Center store, and the entrance is filled with marathon-inspired t-shirts and clothing. New Balance also adopted the brand on the theme of running.

As hundreds of marathon runners and their supporters switched between picking up their bibs at the marathon exhibit at the John B. Hynes Convention Center and taking selfies near the finish line on Boylston Street, many stopped to shop at regional retailers. Dozens of people lingered outside Marathon Sports, where shelves of clothing were placed on the sidewalk and the store doors were wide open. A few yards away is a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 which left three dead and 260 injured.

In an outdoor Q&A on Saturday afternoon, Meb Keflezighi spoke about the city’s resilience and how the ‘Boston Strong’ mindset endures. He recalled that after the bombing, he vowed on the night of the 2013 Boston Marathon to participate in the 2014 event and that he had focused on that goal for 365 days. On the morning of the 2014 race, he said he wanted to write the names of the victims on his shirt but knew the “sponsors would be pissed off.”

But in the end, Keflezighi inked their names on his shirt with a Sharpie pen and was grateful to him.

“It went viral.”

He also won the men’s race, making him the first American to do so in 31 years.

The elite runner described the Boston Marathon as “the Olympics for everyday runners”. He and four other Boston Marathon Champions will serve as Grand Marshals with eight frontline workers navigating the course in two Boston Duck Boats.

A $ 110 Royal Blue and Yellow Lightweight Zip-Up Adidas Commemorative “Celebration” Jacket with the Boston Athletic Association logo was by far the bestseller of Saturday’s “Fan Fest”, the first pre-race celebration of the story of the event, according to a salesperson. Evidence of this, dozens of passers-by wore the jackets. Before COVID, the marathon injected $ 200 million into the Greater Boston economy. But the item of choice for marathoners this year is the bracelet that indicated vaccination and verification or a negative COVID-19 test.

In order to follow the start line in Hopkinton, Mass. On Monday morning, participants must show verification of a vaccine certified by the World Health Organization or pass COVID-19 tests on site this weekend with white tent outposts. for both right next to the finish line.

BAA officials stood guard near a series of display cases featuring marathon memorabilia such as the black swimsuit and almost knee-length shorts that Bobbi Gibb wore after sneaking in to run the race then in full. male in 1966. The all-cotton “Bowdoin” The t-shirt that 1983 female champion Joan Benoit Samuelson wore to represent her alma mater was also on view, as was the outfit worn by Katherine Switzer, the first woman. to officially run the race in 1967 (despite the race director’s attempt to take his bib number and end his offer.)

While some may have been inspired by the Boston Marathon Trophy on display Saturday for a limited time, or a nearby Lego version, Keflezighi cautioned against Monday’s 26.2 mile trek, encouraging participants to not to get out too quickly, explaining that the narrow streets of the first half and the jubilant crowds can lead to a grueling second half – speaking from personal experience. He also spoke about meeting a female runner at the 2013 exhibition, who informed him that it had taken him 22 years to qualify for the Boston Marathon. Sensing that the practice-patience analogy fell a bit flat, Keflezighi reminded them that running and marathon can be painful, but also rewarding.