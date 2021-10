Travel blogger Julia Ashwood on vintage fashion, designer favorites and taking style seriously

What are the three essential elements of your wardrobe?

A white Jungmaven t-shirt makes great looking hemp t-shirts. Jesse Kamm high waist jeans. And a beautiful All That Remains dress. Five-year-old Julia wore a velvet dress that was originally her moms. Must-have jewelry?

A personalized Lucy Folk yellow sapphire ring my husband made for my 40th birthday. He also designed my Moroccan eye wedding ring with black sapphire and diamonds. We found stones in India or Morocco, for example, then we created unique pieces with a jeweler when we got home. Do you remember a favorite outfit you wore when you were a kid?

There was a lovely little dress my mother wore as a child in scarlet velvet with a vintage lace collar. She kept them in a cedar chest for my daughter, but DeeDee is a bit more rocknroll! And your worst fashion mistake?

I went hard with Poppy lipsticks in the 90s. I was obsessed. Chocolate lipstick with a severe Cleopatra black square. It was bad. What was your first fashion moment?

I moved to Sydney from Byron in the early 2000s. It was a good time to party, go to fabulous restaurants, hang out in the Cross. One of my favorite memories is wearing a lace bustier I bought in Hollywood with high waisted satin tuxedo pants. It was a Madonna moment. What are you currently coveting?

A new cowgirl hat. What shoes do you wear the most?

RM Williams or Blundstone boots. Is there something you would never wear?

I don’t wear tracksuits, even in confinement. Is there a trend you like?

I love the eccentricity and eccentricity of certain fashion trends, the clash of patterns and textures. It’s like when I upholster furniture, why would I do it in beige when I can do it in any fabulous color or print? You can’t take fashion too seriously, have fun with it. Loading Do you have a style muse?

Caroline de Maigret she wears a suit unlike any other. I like people who do their own thing with confidence. What do you wear when you work?

Overalls with lots of pockets. What’s your favorite casual Sunday look?

A men's button-down shirt rolled up on the sleeves and my high waisted jeans. Find the Julias collection of travel t-shirts with illustrations by Jonathan Zabawa at followthevista.com/shop/

