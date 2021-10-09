Brooks Curry breaks LSU pool record with 19.51 50 FR as Tigers Down GCU

LSU vs. Grand Canyon

October 9, 2021

Baton Rouge, LA

SCY (25 meters)

Results

Team scores

Women

LSU – 230 Grand Canyon – 70

Men

UJ – 194 Grand Canyon – 106

LSU hosted the Grand Canyon for its first double meet of the season, sweeping the antelopes decisively. The meeting came at the end of a bumpy week and a half for the Tigers, as the program continues to experience the growing pains that come with a major personnel change. New head coach Rick Bishop notched his first win on the program, and his team did well overall.

Sprint star Brooks Curry was in great shape when he first met since his head coach Steve Mellor left the program last week. Curry clocked a time of 19.51 in the 50 freestyle to win the event easily and break the LSU pool record. It was a great performance in early October for Curry, whose best is 18.97 at the SEC Championships last year. He also won the men’s 100 freestyle in 44.27, another strong performance in October for the 100 freestyle of 41.77. Curry was equally good in the relays, anchoring the 200 Medley relay in 19.16 and the 400 freestyle relay in 42.99.

LSU’s Mitch Mason only swam two races today, the men’s 200 IM relay and the 100 breaststroke, but the runner-up excelled in both races. In the 200 IM, Mason managed a 25.00 chest split which topped the Brewers peloton. He then clocked 54.97 in the 100 breaststroke to win the event by more than a second. Mason has a personal best of 52.32 in the 100 breaststroke, which he swam in the SEC last year as a freshman.

Junior Katarina Milutinovich also got off to a great start today, winning her two individual events. She kicked off the women’s 200 freestyle, easily overtaking the rest of the field, swimming at 1: 48.43. The time was just 2.67 seconds off his personal best, and it was good to win the race with 5.45 seconds today. She went on to win the women’s 100 freestyle, with a time of 49.93. It was another race where Milutinovich was very close to his best ever record, which stands at 48.84.

Sophomore Hannah Bellina also won a double event for the Tigers, winning the women’s 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly. She started things off with a narrow victory in the 200, posting a time of 2: 01.00, while freshman Jenna Bridges was second in 2: 01.26. On the 100 butterfly, Bellina clocked a 56.15, beating rookie Emily Pawlaski (56.49).

Earlier this week, we reported that junior LSU Summer Stanfield entered the transfer portal. The timing of his entry into the portal seemed to indicate that he was related to Mellor’s resignation, although we don’t know for sure. The 2021 NCAA qualifier was missing from today’s meeting.

Press release – LSU:

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana. The LSU swim and dive team returned to the pool and dived well for the first regular season meet against the Grand Canyon. The men won 194-106, while the women defeated the Antelopes 230-70.

LSU once again welcomed fans to the Natatorium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic first struck in March 2020.

IN THE SWIMMING POOL

The Tigers took to the pool with a solid first out against an opponent, not in the purple and gold. LSU started the competition with an impressive start as the men and women both won the 200-yard QN relay. The women’s relay teams A and B finished first and second respectively. The men also took first place in the first official event of the season.

Spencer Adrian summed it up best, said swimming head coach Rick Bishop. It’s a great day to be a Tiger. The energy, the enthusiasm amused us so much. The Grand Canyon was such a big competitor. They brought their best and they made us swim at our best. We had some good swims at this point in the season. Going forward, they learn, they improve. Have been set up for a great season.

LSU won 23 swimming events during the competition, which was highlighted by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic athlete Brooks Curry, who broke the pool record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 19.51.

Freshman Griffin Curtis showed the incredible talent of the incoming recruit class after winning three events: 200-yard medley relay, 100 backyard yards and 200 backstroke yards. Junior Katarina Milutinovich also had a strong outing for the Tigers, having won four separate events, including two individually. She won the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, and was in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay.

In addition to the good performances of Milutinovich, Griffin and Curry, sophomore Hannah Bellina and junior Jolee Liles performed well. Bellina finished the competition with three wins in the 200-yard butterfly, 100-yard butterfly and 400-yard freestyle relay. Liles entered his third season in the purple and gold with two wins in the 1,000-yard freestyle and the 500-yard free.

ON THE PLANKS

2020 Olympian Juan Celaya-Hernandez continued to impress on Saturday, taking first place on the one-meter springboard with a score of 423.90. He also placed first on the three-meter springboard with a final score of 416.10.

Head diving coach Doug Shaffer said his athletes still have plenty of room to improve, but he was proud to see the enthusiasm and passion for the sport shine through.

Ultimately, it’s October 9, Shaffer said. Our overall performance was solid, very good things. Some things that reflect the fact that it was October 9th. Always working on fundamentals, strength and conditioning. From a spirit, teamwork and camaraderie perspective, I couldn’t be happier, as were the challenges, changes and developments going forward.

Sophomore Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, recipient of the 2021 Female Diver of the Year, showed her strength on the boards by finishing the day with two first places. She had a 301.50 on the one-meter dive and a 298.73 on the three-meter dive. Freshman Maggie Buckley showed off in her first double competition of her LSU career, finishing second behind Gutierrez Lavenant over one and three meters scoring a 301.05 and a 279.00.

Rookie Zayne Danielewicz and junior Hayley Montague also had strong outings. Danielewicz was fourth in the three-yard with a score of 240.38 and fourth in the one-meter with a score of 273.15. Montague finished the competition with a third place in the three-yard with a score of 271.43 and fifth in the one-meter with a score of 256.73.

FOLLOWING

The Tigers head west to the Air Force Academy Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The competition will last two days, from October 22 to 23. The Friday portion of the competition will begin at 6 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. MT. The Saturday portion will begin at 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT.

Press Release – Grand Canyon:

The Grand Canyon swim and dive teams fell, 474-126, to LSU in the season opener Saturday morning at LSU Natatorium. The Lopes have seen stiff competition against the Tigers but are optimistic about the results.

Junior Alonso Carazo Barbero led the men’s team with two first places in the 1000 freestyle (9 minutes, 34.77 seconds) and 200 breaststroke (2: 04.02). Carazo Barbero was also second in the 200 IM with a time of 1: 51.40.

Junior Mikhail Lyubavskiy won the men’s 500 freestyle with a dominant time of 4: 36.79. Adrien Curbelo Tejera also claimed a victory in the men’s 100 butterfly at arm’s length. He finished with a time of 49.59.

Second year transfer Jack armstrong finished seconds behind LSU’s Tokyo 2020 Olympian Brooks Curry in the 50 m freestyle with a time of 20.19.

Armstrong and senior Florent Fetus collected the first three places in the 100 free styles. Armstrong was second with a time of 45.83, followed closely by Janin with a time of 45.90.

For women, senior Emilie Muteti won the 50 freestyle with a sliding 23.69 time ahead of opponents. Muteti also landed third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.67.

Rookie Briana Rittenback finished second in the 50 backstroke Aleksandra Wegrzynowska also finished in the top three in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1: 54.79.

Second-year students Lizzy McKnight and Isaac poole won third place in the 1-meter event. McKnight had a total of 273.15 points with and Poole finished with a total of 283.58 points.

Second year Nicolas gunn finished third in the 3-meter event with a total score of 271.35 points.

To end the competition, the Lopes secured two second places in the 400 freestyle relay. The men’s race was tight with the Lopes in the lead until Curry returned to lead the Tigers to the finish.