Kaley Cuoco admits her braless dress made her cry





Kaley Cuoco admitted that her extra-long, neon yellow plunging gown at the Emmy Awards had made her cry. The 35-year-old sitcom star turned heads this year at the annual awards show as she wore tailored Vera Wang, with photos on Instagram of the blonde documenting a look that made headlines. newspapers around the world – he even came up with a high-heeled sneaker alternative that Kaley wore on the red carpet. Posting for her 6.9 million followers, Kaley was stunned by late-night photos showing her dress after the official photo ops. As usual with the girl behind Penny, it was honest as it appears in the caption. Kaley Cuoco Stuns in Custom Vera Wang at Emmys Scroll down for the dress. Kaley, who lives almost in a sweat and made headlines in 2020 for viewing her Amazon nightgowns as an “essential item” amid the global pandemic, was looking millions of miles away from her usual casual look. Posing on the red carpet, the blonde was stunned as she modeled the figure-hugging bright yellow number, one with thin spaghetti straps, ruffled shoulder details and a slit to show off her super toned legs. See photos below Also wearing strappy high heels to match her crisp evening gown, the actress also rocked the DeBeers Diamonds, with a caption mentioning all the brands forming the look. Kaley told fans: “Thank you @verawang @verawanggang for this one of a kind neon dream Emmy dress!” This dress made me cry when I first put it on… that was it! @debeersofficial @lesilla @edie_parker. ” Click here for the red carpet look, scroll down for the casual home version. Refrigerated house version After the Emmys, where Kaley left empty-handed, she posted the casual version, this time with athletic shoes replacing stiletto heels. Kaley’s The stewardess the show made headlines in 2021 for being nominated nine times for the Emmys, with Cuoco herself bursting into tears as she reacted to her very first Emmy nomination. “Oh my God!” said the star, then writing: “First timer here – thanks @televisionacad for a moment I’ll never forget. Nine nods for the @flightattendantonmax team. Thank you thank you to all my flight crew! Surrealist. While the actress’ HBO Max series did not earn any Emmys wins this year, it was renewed for a second season. Kaley, who is currently making headlines for her divorce announcement in September, filmed season 2 of The stewardess in Berlin, Germany. She’s now back inside her $ 12 million Hidden Hills Mansion, although less ex-husband Karl Cook.

