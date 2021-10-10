Staying durable and stylish at LFW X FDCI

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI saw collections from prominent designers who are also known to be champions of sustainable fashion. Sustainability has become the new fashion revolution. Today more than ever, terms such as slow fashion, upcycle and ethics are in the spotlight.

Designer Rina Singh’s Eka brand is known for its ethical design philosophy, timeless textiles and comfort. Taking inspiration from the sublime campaign, her collection focused on flowing silhouettes, earthy tones and easy layering. In a conversation, she said: “Sustainability can be categorized into three categories: social, environmental and economic. When it comes to fashion, it’s hard to check everything, but the welfare of our artisans and weavers must be top priority. ” Some of the highlights of his collection were oversized jackets, sheer dresses, merino checks, men’s quilted coats, and printing techniques such as shibori and hand block.

One of the most consistent names in fashion, designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore presented their eco-friendly collection created from recycled PET materials. Keeping the designs and silhouettes modern and timeless, there were wrap skirts and dresses, belted trench coats, pants and tunics, and kimono-inspired jackets. Actress Dia Mirza, who is an anti-plastic activist, created the perfect muse in a luxurious abstract kaftan.

The latest collection from designer Gaurang Shah is for saree lovers. Shah presented a range of 40 ‘jamdaani’ sarees created in different parts of the country, such as Benares, Kashmir, Uppada, Paithan and Kota to name a few.

The day ended on a happy note with many colors, prints and original dividers on display. Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh’s ‘The Master’s Word’ collection for Satya Paul was a beautiful tribute to Paul, who was best known as the king of prints. Most of the pieces in the collection – dresses, pants and shirts are made from biodegradable fibers. Popular faces Rahul Bose and Tripti Dimri walked for the designer.

Taapsee Pannu talks about fashion

At the ongoing LFW X FDCI event in Mumbai, there is a whole dose of fashion and celebrity glamor. Actress Taapsee Pannu walked for designer Gaurang Shah wearing a traditional Gaurang Banarsi saree in shades of green and lavender. Here is the little conversation with the actress of “Pink”.

Are you looking forward to attending fashion field events and the energy that comes with shows and physical appearances?

I look forward to the events that come back in our lives, and certainly in fashion and in particular. I’m not someone who’s really great with fashion and I’m particular about who I wear. I like certain styles and collections or designers that resonate with my personality like Gaurang. But other than that, I can’t wait for events to come back in our lives.

How does the outfit that was chosen for you complement you and your personal style?

The colors help uplift my mood, but other than that I feel very special, very beautiful because the saree is one of my favorite outfits to wear.

When it comes to the fashion world, celebrity collaborations replace celebrity muses; your thoughts on this?

Yeah, why not I think a muse is about the brand, the designer, the things they identify with in their collection, having a muse is a normal thing .. so I find you know, what the brand or the creator feels. It identifies their collection with, and, well, different art forms now having a muse is something that is considered a normal thing. So I think it’s a really good trend or a good thing to have a muse to be a designer.

What is your vision for sustainable fashion and how do you support it?

I tried to start using sustainable fabrics and supporting sustainable fashion, and the fact that I can choose my outfits from the movies I make, recently I made sure in one of my movies that my outfits are made of durable biodegradable fabric. So this is, I think, a place where I can really help, because so much of the clothes used in the movies are wasted; eventually, you can really reuse them and use eco-friendly fabrics.

Tell us about an experience in your life that you are waiting to have

I am waiting to have all the experiences. I haven’t lived my whole life. So I don’t want to know about these experiences in advance. Otherwise, it kills the surprise.