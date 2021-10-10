Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing reveals horrific burns from fireplace explosion after year of painful recovery





FRENCH designer Olivier Rousteing first spoke about his horrific injuries following an explosion at his home last year. The creative director of fashion house Balmain shared a photo of himself wrapped in bandages with burns to his face on Saturday on his Instagram account. 2 The French designer shared a photo of himself wrapped in bandages after the explosion Credit: Instagram / olivier_rousteing 2 Olivier Rousteing with Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2018 Credit: Getty – Contributor “A year ago,” he began the long legend. “I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding it for too long and it’s time you knew it. “Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. According to the 36-year-old creative director, he woke up the next day at Saint Louis hospital in Paris where he was treated by staff already struggling with the Covid pandemic. He added that he couldn’t thank the medical staff enough for “taking care of him”. Rousteing went on to say that he hid what had happened to him from as many people as possible, including his team and some of his friends. The designer said his insecurities and fashion’s “obsession with perfection” kept him from revealing his secret. “While I was recovering, I worked day and night to forget and create all my collections, trying to make the world dream with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even several. rings on all my fingers through numerous interviews or photo shoots, ”he wrote. “Now a year later – cured, happy and healthy.” Rousteing has received a lot of support from her famous friends and customers with Kim Kardashian writing: “I love you” and Cardi B posting: “Send so much love and blessings”. At 24, Rousteing became the youngest and the only black creative director in Balmain’s history. According to Out Magazine, the fashion house has grown 15-20% after Rousteing’s arrival in 2011. In 2019, a Netflix documentary titled Wonder Boy followed Rousteing’s career and his journey to reunite with his birth mother. Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Pink Balmain Mommy And Me Coats To 3-Year-Old Stormi On Instagram We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the Sun News Bureau?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/3826932/fashion-olivier-rousteing-burns-exploding-fireplace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos