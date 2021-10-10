Girls in white satin pick up wedding dresses for Breast Cancer Awareness Month – WLDS

A local business is doing something special for the month of October to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

White Satin Girls Bridal & Formal Wear is a wedding dress collection site donated this month. Clothing donations go to the Brides Against Breast Cancer charity. Girls In White Satin owner Becky Baumgart said her business had been a quiet donor to the charity for a few years, but wanted to do something a little more in October: “This year we decided that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month that we would try to do a bit more with this promotion for the charity. We offer [area] brides have the option to donate their wedding dress after their wedding, or if people in the community want to donate their dress, they can come and bring it to us.

Baumgart says there are a few guidelines people should follow when donating a wedding dress: “The initial cost of the dress must be at least $ 1,000 or more. The age of the dress should not be over 4 years old and it should be in fairly good condition. It should be clean with no tears or tears. People can bring them anytime during our opening hours during the month of October.

Baumgart says the donations all lead to their 12th annual Hamilton extravagant sale: “The best part of it all is October 17, the day of our 12 noon to 4 pm sale. For every dress we sell on that day, our Girls In White Satin store will donate one dress to Brides Against Breast Cancer, so we’re very excited about it.

Dresses can be dropped off during regular business hours at their storefront at 300 East State Street in Jacksonville.