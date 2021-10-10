Fashion
Olivier Rousteing reveals he survived the frightening explosion of a chimney
Beloved designer Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of fashion label Balmain, shared on Instagram on Saturday that a year ago he was injured after his fireplace exploded. (Disclaimer: This story includes an image that some may find graphic.)
“A YA YEAR”, the 36-year-old fashion designer started his legend Saturday October 8. “I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding it for too long and it’s about time you knew it. Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next day. morning at Paris Hpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at this famous hospital, who were handling an incredible number of COVID cases at the same time, looked after me very well. “
“I cannot thank them enough,” he continued. “I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and try to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends for too long. To be honest, I’m not sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession of the perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities “
In the image he shared on Saturday, Rousteing can be seen in a full cast with severe burns covering his face.
“While I was recovering, I just worked day and night to forget and create all my collections, trying to make the world dream with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even several rings on all my fingers through numerous interviews or photo shoots, ”he shared.
“And I really realized that the power of social media is to only reveal what you want to show! It kind of allows us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we don’t want to see or show: it’s is our new world. “
Friends and fans of the creator took to the comments section to applaud him for his bravery, being so open and honest about the terrible incident.
“I have a soft heart,” wrote Karen Elson. “Such courage and bravery in sharing your story. One thing I know to be true is that true beauty, the one that lights up a room, is always flawed and flawed in all good manners. soul that shines brighter than anything else. “
Christina Milian wrote: “Glad you made it out safe and sound. God bless you and for the courage to share this.”
“I’m so glad you’re safe,” commented fellow fashion designer Donatella Versace.
Cardi B added: “God bless you.”
In September, Rousteing made his first public appearance in nearly a year on stage at the Balmain Festival V02 women’s ready-to-wear spring / summer fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
“Now a year later, cured, happy and healthy,” he continued in his caption on Saturday. “I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life. My last show was about the celebration of healing from pain and I thank all the models the productions my team the models my family Balmain, my friends who came and supported not only my 10 years as Balmain but my rebirth. “
Rousteing ended his legend by thanking the first responders who helped him with his painful recovery and reminding his fans and followers to never give up.
“Today I feel so free, so good and so lucky,” he said. “I begin a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude. To the doctors and nurses of Saint Louis, and to all those who have helped me during this long convalescence and kept my secret: a deep thank you. love.
“GOD BLESS YOU ALL,” he wrote, adding, “and yet never give up! There is always the sun after the storm.”
