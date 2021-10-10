Denise Van Outen cuts an elegant silhouette in a floral mini dress

Denise Van Outen turned heads as she left her residence at Proud Embankment in a fuchsia pink floral mini dress.

The host, 47, turned heads as she confidently stepped out into the small number that showcased her toned legs.

Denise certainly caught the eye as she sported a pair of hot pink pointy ankle boots after wowing guests with her racy cabaret show on Saturday.

Looks great: Denise Van Outen turned heads as she left her residence at Proud Embankment in a fuchsia pink floral mini dress.

Denise’s bodycon mini dress looked amazing on her slender figure as she walked home from her show.

Denise went for a classic makeup palette choosing to be bold on the eyes, a pop of pink on the lips, a color that accentuated her sexy pout.

She finished off the look by wearing her blonde tresses with loose shoulders.

The former Big Brother presenter was accompanied by a man who wore a black sleeveless tank top, black and red striped pants and a velvet top hat.

Stand out: Her anonymous guest stood out from the crowd in her striking outfit as they left the room arm in arm

Her anonymous guest stood out from the crowd in her striking outfit as they left the room arm in arm.

Escorting the performer to her waiting cab, she turned to send a soft kiss to her guest and he lifted his hat in thanks for her affectionate gesture.

According to Mirrorthe interpreter revealed that she wanted to appear on I’m a Celebrity, but would not register until the show returned to Australia.

Denise is no stranger to competing in TV shows, having appeared in Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice, and The Masked Singer.

Sweet Kiss: Escorting the performer to her waiting cab, she turned to send a sweet kiss to her guest to her unnamed guest

Denise was one of the favorites to win Dancing On Ice in January this year, but had to retire early after breaking her shoulder in three places in a horrific fall.

While Denise has previously stated that she would like to make a comeback in Dancing On Ice, she is also considering an appearance on I’m A Celeb.

However, she is adamant she will only sign up for the show when she returns to Australia.

She said The sun: ‘I am asked to do so [I’m A Celeb] but there is no way i can do it this year cause i’m proud [performing in a variety show].

“I will at some point. I think I’m a celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something good to do.

“But it has to be Australia for me, not Wales – as much as I love the Welsh. To be honest, I am much more animated by the jungle than by the castle.