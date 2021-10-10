Fashion
Denise Van Outen cuts an elegant silhouette in a floral mini dress
Denise Van Outen cuts an elegant figure in a fuchsia pink floral mini dress as she walks home from her cabaret show at Proud Embankment
Denise Van Outen turned heads as she left her residence at Proud Embankment in a fuchsia pink floral mini dress.
The host, 47, turned heads as she confidently stepped out into the small number that showcased her toned legs.
Denise certainly caught the eye as she sported a pair of hot pink pointy ankle boots after wowing guests with her racy cabaret show on Saturday.
Looks great: Denise Van Outen turned heads as she left her residence at Proud Embankment in a fuchsia pink floral mini dress.
Denise’s bodycon mini dress looked amazing on her slender figure as she walked home from her show.
Denise went for a classic makeup palette choosing to be bold on the eyes, a pop of pink on the lips, a color that accentuated her sexy pout.
She finished off the look by wearing her blonde tresses with loose shoulders.
The former Big Brother presenter was accompanied by a man who wore a black sleeveless tank top, black and red striped pants and a velvet top hat.
Stand out: Her anonymous guest stood out from the crowd in her striking outfit as they left the room arm in arm
Her anonymous guest stood out from the crowd in her striking outfit as they left the room arm in arm.
Escorting the performer to her waiting cab, she turned to send a soft kiss to her guest and he lifted his hat in thanks for her affectionate gesture.
According to Mirrorthe interpreter revealed that she wanted to appear on I’m a Celebrity, but would not register until the show returned to Australia.
Denise is no stranger to competing in TV shows, having appeared in Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice, and The Masked Singer.
Sweet Kiss: Escorting the performer to her waiting cab, she turned to send a sweet kiss to her guest to her unnamed guest
Denise was one of the favorites to win Dancing On Ice in January this year, but had to retire early after breaking her shoulder in three places in a horrific fall.
While Denise has previously stated that she would like to make a comeback in Dancing On Ice, she is also considering an appearance on I’m A Celeb.
However, she is adamant she will only sign up for the show when she returns to Australia.
She said The sun: ‘I am asked to do so [I’m A Celeb] but there is no way i can do it this year cause i’m proud [performing in a variety show].
“I will at some point. I think I’m a celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something good to do.
“But it has to be Australia for me, not Wales – as much as I love the Welsh. To be honest, I am much more animated by the jungle than by the castle.
New show? It comes after Denise revealed that she wants to be on I’m a Celebrity, but won’t sign up until the show returns to Australia.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10076613/Denise-Van-Outen-cuts-stylish-figure-floral-red-mini-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]