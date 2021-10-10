Fashion
Anime aesthetic blurs the line between real and virtual fashion
Multidimensional style
The presence of NFT (non-fungible tokens) in fashion has gone from novelty to de rigueur alarmingly rapid. For items presumably prized for their rarity, the explosion of designers selling clothing with NFT bonuses has made them anything but. Yet without the real world street tracks to show off our finery, we need a way to peacock online and for now at least with NFTs, it does.
In fashion, the NFTs in question are usually an image file and a digital token of an illustration or graphic based on the collection, or a photograph from the lookbook. In many ways, NFTs are a way to tangibly sell a brand image or aesthetic, rather than actual clothing, much like how high-end brands sell relatively affordable perfume or makeup. While it’s very easy to be cynical about the value (or lack thereof) of NFTs, they clearly serve a very human need to have a memory of a moment that matters to you. A memory I was there for the era of the pandemic.
The latest stylish entry into the NFT market is the Anrealages Dimension collection, which was revealed online as part of Paris Fashion Week. The collection was produced in collaboration with Studio Chizus’ critically acclaimed animated film, Belle (Ryu in Sobakasu no Hime in Japanese), directed by Mamoru Hosoda. In line with the film’s decor, which oscillates between real Japan and virtual Japan, the collection plunges into the animated worlds of Japan, blurring the aesthetics of virtual spaces with that of the exterior of our phones. It’s a vaguely intellectual way of saying anime meets fashion, but in the case of Anrealages creator Kunihiko Morinaga, who has made her life the job of pursuing a fashion that resembles her from another world, this is a collection to be taken seriously even if you struggle with the anime.
Digital looks are visible in an animated film produced by Studio Chizu and owner as NFT, first through Anrealages’ own online store and later through the OpenSea NFT marketplace.
Addition: anrealage.com
The 90s are back
Anrealages’ path to Paris has been paved by a series of smaller brands and boutiques, including the long-defunct Gokai boutique in Akihabaras and new additions such as Akiba Kanden Denki who have long advocated for culture. pop, or outright otaku– fashion steeped in culture. This last store is currently in the spotlight for Laforet Harajukus fall renewal campaign, where it will bring a retro-Akihabara aesthetic to a permanent space on the fourth floor.
Deliberately blown JPEGs, illustrations taken from erotic visuals of NEC PC-98 computer games, and allusions to stacked 1990s socks and overly decorated cellphones are all nostalgic references to a time when its customers (mostly early days) twenties) have ever known. Yet beyond the sensational irony of bringing to light once-hidden male fantasies, the brand has a deeper appreciation for the subcultural digital worlds created before the internet became mainstream.
Laforêt Harajuku: laforet.ne.jp; Akiba Kanden Denki: akibakandendenki.com
Sub-cultural heritage
On September 21, Hiromu Takahara, best known for his work as the creator of Roen, passed away at the premature age of 51. As Roen’s head, he helped define the subcultural vibe of menswear in the early 2000s, openly bringing Gothic into the mainstream American casual wardrobe. The style would eventually become anything but mainstream as Shibuya 109’s masculine counterpoint, 109 Mens, peaked in the mid-2000s. His fanged skulls, studs, and snakeskin brought luxury to the underground, and even While the fashion establishment has kept Roen and similar brands at bay, its legacy lives on in every man who dreamed of being a rockstar, a dangerous outlaw, or a cowboy riding into the sunset. . With women also keen to go for the look, Takahara went on to create a gender-less sister brand called Switchblade, inviting everyone on the Tokyo subway.
Roens’ legacy will continue in the digital world. Takahara designed the wardrobes for the heroes of Square Enixs Final Fantasy XV. But even before that, his designs influenced the wave of Gothic-Baroque elements that swept through Japanese video game design in the early 2000s and have never left it.
