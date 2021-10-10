How can I dress for the holidays now?

“I have a cocktail / party dress up (yes) and I stand in the middle of my room with everything I have stacked at my feet (no yes). I didn’t pay attention to fashion since COVID and I don’t know what’s trending anymore. You notice these things when you’re in the world, seeing people every day, but there are no fashion clues within my four walls. I no longer know the cuts, the hems, the shapes, the length of the skirts, the shoes, anything. – Stunned by an invitation to a party

You would think, Flummoxed, that writing a fashion and beauty advice column might mean I’m immune to the moment you describe, when you pulled out your closet on the floor in a teary tornado trying to find something, anything, to wear. Well you would be wrong. In the past, I had intended to buy a good evening dress at an investment price every year so that I could wear them again with confidence from now on. This brilliant plan was abruptly interrupted.

I found myself on my way to a special (completely vaxxed) party last weekend, the very first one I’ve attended since you know what, and I was as puzzled and worried as my girlfriends about what to wear. We did the usual burst of text, which was reassuring, knowing that everyone was also uncertain. So I’m answering my own question here, as well as yours, Flummoxed.

I have been following the career of Jordan Stewart of Rvng Couture for a few years. Her stunning evening wear has appeared on Keshia Chanté and Alessia Cara; she was featured in Vogue; More Rvng showed for its third consecutive season in a virtual film presented at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022, a dream collection of flowing, red carpet-ready, cotton-candy-colored tulle dresses. Rvng seemed like an overnight sensation as the brand launched in 2018.

But I was wrong: Stewart has actually put years and miles into the fashion business over the past 17 years, ranging from retail to wholesale “and all the rest,” she says, “before making my dream come true”. She learned to sew from her mother, who learned to sew from her mother: “My grandmother was a seamstress in Glasgow,” she says. “She worked for Singer.”

I was also wrong on the name. I had said wrongly Rvng: “It is synonymous with revenge,” said Stewart, and I loved her immediately for it. There are both bespoke and ready-to-wear components to its line, and RTW now has sales showrooms in New York and Beverly Hills. (There are some big deals on the horizon that came out of fashion week, but Stewart isn’t quite cleared to announce them yet.)

Her dresses are breathtaking, so I thought Stewart might help us figure out what to wear for the big nights. In another twist, it turns out that she’s the mother of four young children living in rural Ontario, in Norfolk County, and drawing on her dining table! This combo makes her attractive and she is really experiencing the slow fashion movement. Even selling internationally, she works on local manufacturing and tackles sustainability issues in production.

“Right now, I think we’re in a period of transition,” she said. “We are entering the next era. Appropriate day wear will certainly play a major role again soon. We have the opportunity to imagine a new future: galas and events are going to be bigger, more extravagant than ever. “

As we saw on the red carpet, dressing is back for the celebrities. This means that we little folks are going to go all out with frills and frills soon – which is at the heart of the Rvng style and part of what has made it soar over the past couple of years, to hell with the pandemic. “No matter what red carpet project we’ve been working on or yet to come, stars are looking for the biggest, most lavish, sparkling dress they can get their hands on. They tell me they really missed getting dressed and they’re going to do it all in one day, ”says Stewart.

So what can we take away from the runway and red carpet to help us with our own dress-up plans? “Take all the fantastic color and texture from these dresses and incorporate some of it into your outfit,” says Stewart. She remembers the hundred hours she spent sewing beads by hand on a personalized dress. “What you can get out of it is to bring pearls into your world. You don’t have to make a dress entirely inlaid with pearls, but you can extract details”: in necklace, earrings , pearl trim.

“If you see sherbet colors on the runway, you can incorporate that trend into your look; it will make you feel modern and special. Rvng featured hot pink and pale peach, bright orange, celery green, lime and lavender dresses: all color inspirations we can pull right now for fall outing outfits. “If a lime dress is too much,” she says, “pair a lime top with black pants.

As for the texture, it highlights all the tulle and organza of the fancy dresses from her spring runway and the voluminous ruffled blouses. “If a loose dress is too much for your party, try an organza blouse instead. I love a frill or a French inspiration in a blouse that can enhance the whole outfit to feel more special, more worthy of going out for any event.

For every collection, Stewart always includes her signature midi wrap dress, in a heavy silk satin and in a range of rich jewelry hues, which I feel is the perfect fit for a wide variety of events and types of. body (she produces up to size 16). This is the perfect piece, and the one I covet because you would never be overdressed or underdressed wearing it. It is made to be renewed in perpetuity.

In an age where there are no longer any general normative “trends” that everyone follows at the same time, it can be intimidating to choose an outfit for a dress up event. But Stewart’s overarching message is to stop worrying and go big, baby – volume, color, embellishment, shine – and own your look. Individuality is what is all the rage right now. Think of it as a license to let your inner child run free. Because living well is always the best revenge.

[email protected]. Send your urgent fashion and beauty questions to Leanne at

Buy the tips

We haven’t been able to admire the street style for a long time, so if you have a party to plan and don’t know which direction to go, take inspiration from the runways and red carpets and pick out some memorable colors and textures and special details.

Rvng dress, $ 750, rvng.ca

This is an iconic Rvng piece, and versions appear in every collection. It would be a simple and elegant solution to almost any fancy event, and its timeless nature makes it ideal for re-wearing for decades to come. Up to size 16.

Oak and Fort blouse, $ 48, ca.oakandfort.com

Add a little frill to the party with a sheer blouse: Change it up with a show-off bra or camisole, depending on the occasion. The ruffles will make you feel like you’re ready for the party.

In Season dress, $ 128, labaie.com

This evening dress hits all the fun notes: a bold and playful color, exaggerated volume and a ruffled neckline.

Zara blouse, $ 50, zara.com

This blouse adds volume and swish with its ruffled arms. Easy to pair with black pants for a neat and appropriate look with an individual touch.

Mejuri earrings, $ 235, mejuri.com

Sometimes it’s the little things that make your outfit special: If a fully pearl encrusted ball gown is beyond your reach, opt for a pair of classic dangling earrings.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more