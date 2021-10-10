With one man God made all the nations | Catholic National Register

The equality of men is based essentially on their dignity as persons and the rights which result from it: Any form of social or cultural discrimination in the fundamental rights of the person on grounds of sex, race, color, conditions social, language or religion must be suppressed. and eradicated as incompatible with God’s purpose. (CCC 1935)

There is only one race under God, the human race. There is no Jew or Greek, slave or free, male or female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:28). We are all equal before him.

This is not to deny our variety and diversity, which he created among humans. But for him, human universality trumps our physical characteristics.

America is a pious nation. Following the intentions of the founding fathers, this country was built as one nation under God. This great nation cannot be understood without God.

Man himself cannot be fully understood without Christ. Or rather, man is incapable of fully understanding himself without Christ. He cannot understand who he is, nor what his true dignity is, nor what his vocation is, nor what his ultimate end is. He cannot understand anything without Christ, according to John Paul II.

I repeat: the Lord does not see as man sees; man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart (Samuel 16: 7).

Let us return to the roots of this proposition. The Bible does not classify human beings according to their race. Rather, God made every nation of men of one blood.

In the beginning God created two people: Adam and Eve. As a result, all humans are descendants of it. They alone began the human race. Adam and Eve were created in the image of God. In Genesis (1: 26-27) we read: Then God said: Let us make man in our image. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. Adam and Eve represent all people of all ethnicities. Mankind, a race under God, was born with them.

The second ancestor we all share is Noah, who survived (along with his three sons) the Great Flood. Now the sons of Noah who came out of the ark were Shem, Ham, and Japheth. And Ham was Canaan’s father. These three were the sons of Noah, and with them the whole earth was peopled (Genesis 9: 18-19). Therefore, we are bound by Noah.

Furthermore, the New Testament confirms: With one man he made all the nations, that they might inhabit all the earth (Acts 17:26). Thus, we share a common ancestor with all humans.

In addition, the symbol of the cross reminds us that Jesus died for the sins of every person. Through his death he united Jews and Gentiles as one people when, in his own body on the cross, he broke the wall of hostility that separated us (Ephesians 2:14).

But evil never sleeps. Satan wears different masks and comes to sow chaos, confusion and division among the people. The Devil is the father of lies.

The Prince of Darkness attacks us and pushes us to sin. Whoever continues to sin belongs to the devil, for the devil has sinned from the beginning (John 3: 8). Satan denies unity, human solidarity and charity. Instead, it promotes mutual hatred. Racism comes from him.

Racism is a lie about God. It’s a lie about the man. It is a serious attack on humanity and on freedom. It is a denial of paternity and fraternity. As John Paul II explains, referring to the Vatican II document In our time:

We cannot really pray to God the Father of all if we treat a people other than in a brotherly way, because all men are created in the image of God. Therefore, the Church condemns, as alien to the will of Christ, any discrimination against people or any persecution against them on the basis of their race, color, social condition or religion.

History teaches us various attacks against humans. Let us remember Darwin and his reduction of man to a product of evolution, Marx and his vision of man as cog in the machine of the communist regime or Freud who considered the mind of man as an entity without spirit.

Like George Will, in his Statecraft like Soulcraft, declared:

The creators of the modern mind Darwin, Marx, Freud have taught or have been interpreted as having taught that man is, in various ways, passive and plastic in the face of the pressures of his environment. History, physics, biology, psychology, and sociology have all been made to seem to teach that man is not free.

The world around us is collapsing; old truths are challenged and timeless values ​​abandoned; history is ignored; and the struggle of the human race continues.

How to beat the devil? What can we do to respond to the evil of our time? We must promote unity, love, peace and solidarity. We are to be the voice of the glory of the Lord, who came to this world to destroy the work of evil, by the beauty of his purpose. Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not tire. So, as long as we have the opportunity, do good for all (Galatians 6: 9-10).

Because it’s the truth: we are one human race under God.