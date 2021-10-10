Make your inner fashion diva stand out with these fashion tips



The nine days of Indian feast, Navratri began. This Indian festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil.Read also – Navratri 2021 Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda Puja Vidhi and Mantra Each day of the festival has a different meaning as it honors the nine incarnations of the goddess Durga. It commemorates the victory of the Goddess over evil. A different auspicious color is associated with each day of the festival, honoring the many incarnations of the Goddess. Wearing the appropriate color on festive days will add to the atmosphere of the celebration, says designer Kavita Gupta. Here are the nine suggestions of colorful Navratri 2021 dresses by her, for you to enjoy the party in full swing. Read also – Navratri 2021 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Tithi and Mantra Day 1-The first day of Navratri is dedicated to the first incarnation of Maa Durga, the goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain. She represents strength and power as a female version of Mother Nature. Choose a gray that falls somewhere between black and white in terms of color temperature. Gorgeous ruffled lehenga will make your heads turn gray. If there is an embroidery or a silver accent, it makes it even more attractive.

Day 2-Brahmacharni is revered on the second day. Mark her arrival by wearing the new styles of drapery. Let the flowy layered curtains transform your look into something alluring. For the perfect dandiya nighttime look, pair an A-Line Kurta with a long jacket. It is also less crowded as there are no dupattas, and it draws attention to the silhouettes of women.

Day 3- Devi Chandraghanta, the goddess with the half moon on her forehead, is honored on this day. Nothing compares to the timeless elegance of a white Kurti paired with a phulkari or bandhej dupatta. Wear it with oxidized silver jewelry to make the dandiya party look gorgeous.

Day 4-The fourth day is dedicated to the goddess Khushmanda so welcome her by disguising yourself in a red sari. A red saree is a staple in any Indian woman’s wardrobe. However, wearing a red ruffle saree will draw attention to you on a party night.

Day 5- The fifth day of Navratri is for the goddess Skandamata. Treat her to a royal blue tint. The royal blue color is associated with aristocracy and looks stunning on people of all skin tones. Our Navratri Dandiya Raas Lehenga Choli with Dupatta will immediately put you in Garbha’s mood. Makeup, silver jewelry, and festive flair will brighten up all your festive spirits.

Day 6- Celebrate the sixth day by worshiping the goddess Katyayani, the sixth incarnation. Wear marigold yellow, which is an auspicious color for Indian celebrations because of its meaning. There are many fashionable ways to wear bright and cheerful color. Bring the modern look to your wardrobe by wearing an asymmetric flared kurta with foil prints. Treat yourself to shimmering gold metallic prints for a sparkling look.

Day 7- Kaalratri is worshiped on the seventh day of Navratri or Saptami. Make the most of this day in this season’s fashion trend for voluminous sleeves. Wear a dress with oversized sleeves to stand out. Turn all eyes on yourself in this vintage-inspired bell sleeve kurta. Other than that, the stunning shade of green will instantly elevate your styling game.

Day 8- The goddess Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Durga, is worshiped on the eighth day. Embroidery has always been a major fashion trend, whatever the time of day. Each is unique and adds a fun, carefree vibe to your ensemble. Choose a soft Lucknowi saree or kurta in peacock green. Adding extra glitter or zari in a calming color for Navratri will enhance the charm.

Day 9- Spend the ninth day of Navratri worshiping Goddess Siddhidhatri. Modest, clean cut Kurtas get a festive makeover. Go for a traditional purple kurta that has received a modern makeover. There is a funky vibe in the embroidery at the top and bottom of the shirt. Effortlessly elegant your Navratri wardrobe with this long flared and side split Anarkali suit. (With IANS entries) Also read – Numerology of Navratri 2021: understand the importance of each day and how to eliminate negativity

