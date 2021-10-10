Our View: Be a Diamond – Support Dress for Success

It was a highlight of a final if there ever was one.

Dress for Success Luzerne County hosted its annual Diamonds in the Woods fundraising dinner on Thursday evening.

As editor-in-chief Pat Kernan reported, dozens of champagne flutes had a small diamond floating at the bottom of the glass, but only one of those diamonds was actually real, judging by Emile Zafrany of Simon and Co. Jewelers in Kingston.

But it took Zafrany until almost the very last person to find the real diamond; After hours of searching and increasingly worried looks from the event’s organizers, Forty Fort’s Megan Morgan learned she had the real diamond, and a cheer swept through the crowd.

Finding a fun and compelling story was a great way to end the night. It also reminds us of how success in life – and especially finding a job – can feel like a desperate search for long chances.

And that’s why Dress for Success is such a diamond for our community.

The nonprofit is dedicated to empowering local women by providing them with a support network and professional clothing to help them get jobs and start thriving.

“Many of us are fortunate enough to have a safety net… Dress for Success Luzerne County is a safety net for those who don’t,” said event president Katrina Wallace. “We all know it takes more than the right outfit to build a family career; you need skills. This is why Dress for Success Luzerne County offers the opportunity for our women to acquire these skills.

Since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December 2010, the program has reached over 1,750 economically disadvantaged women in the region, to quote statistics from an article we published last year.

So the need is not new, but COVID-19 has made this need more acute.

Linda Armstrong-Loop, founder and director of the organization, said Thursday the pandemic has exacerbated the need for programs like hers, as it shows how difficult it is for many women to find jobs right now, even in the face of a labor shortage.

“There are all these signs of hiring, but if your school is intermittently closed due to COVID, or if your kid is now sick, how many employers are really going to be patient and say, ‘OK, take the two weeks? leave to quarantine ”? ” she said. “Please understand that people want to work. Our women want to work. They want to raise their families with respect and dignity and be part of an amazing community.

The story of Loop’s creation of Dress for Success Luzerne County is inspiring in itself.

She had worked on Wall Street for 30 years and five years after 9/11 she decided she had had enough and came home.

While in New York City, Loop volunteered for Dress for Success and fell in love with the concept – empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, professional clothing and tools. development program to help women thrive in work and in life.

“I knew the importance of Dress for Success,” Loop said. “I knew that a pair of shoes could change someone’s life.”

The testimonials on their website, luzernecounty.dressforsuccess.org, help to underscore this point.

“Thank you is barely enough to thank you for what you have done for me. You helped me out of a dark place and it gave me hope that I will be a professional again.

“Just knowing that someone cares enough about someone to really help is a blessing to me.”

At The Times Leader, we wrote about the program and our team members have personally supported the program. We believe in the work of Dress for Success Luzerne County, and we believe wholeheartedly that they deserve your support as well.

You can donate clothes, money, or volunteer for a range of needs, including mentoring, consulting, and helping maintain the group’s clothing inventory. Visit the website or call 570-270-4949.

Be a diamond and help uplift the women in our community.

– Time manager