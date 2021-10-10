2021 Mr. Olympia Saturday Finals Report Mr. Olympia, Bikini, Classic Physique & Men’s Physique

Saturday night at the Olympia is the biggest night of the year in bodybuilding, and the 2021 edition is no exception. With $ 1.6 million at stake, athletes from all 11 divisions put it all on the line between October 8 and 9, 2021, in the pre-judgment and finals.

The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida was fully booked for the last night of the 2021 Olympia weekend. The Classic Physique, Mens Physique, Bikini and Mr. Olympia finals were scheduled for the evening.

In the end, Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay won Mr. Olympia, Chris Bumstead retained his Classic Physique title, Jennifer Dorie won the Bikini title and Brandon Hendrickson went back to back in the Men’s Physique division.

Olympia 2021 Saturday Night Finals



Men's Physique Olympia

Brandon Hendrickson did not want to repeat his performance in 2019, he entered as champion, but he lost the title to Raymont Edmonds. Hendrickson then claimed gold at Olympia in 2020 in Orlando, and fans wondered if he would retain the title or steal it from another competitor in Men’s Physique.

Based on the pre-judgment, Kyron Holden, who showed up in his best form, was Hendrickson’s biggest concern. The judges made sure to put the two men to work several times earlier in the day. Now it was up to the defending champion to close the door and win the gold medal. And that is what he did. Dramatically by master of ceremonies Bob Ciccarello, it was announced that Brandon Hendrickson won the crown for the third time in his career.

Classic Physique Olympia

Two-time winner Chris Bumstead knows his two best opponents very well this year. He and Breon Ansley have won the last four Olympias Classic Physics, with Bumstead winning the last two. He beat Terrence Ruffin last year to win the title, but Ruffin, who won the Arnold Classic Physics title last month in Columbus, OH, was ready for battle.

After the legends, the top five performed their routines. Bumstead came out to the same music the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s used in their introductions. Perhaps the champion was indicating that he would create his dynasty in the Classic division. After the traditional pose, the rewards were announced.

Chris Bumstead won the title for the third year in a row. In his victory speech, Bumstead explained his emotions during his preparation and expressed his gratitude for pushing until the big moment. He also spoke of the unexpected death of George Peterson.

“The first two times I went on stage it was with George Peterson. He was always smiling, always humble, always grateful and always happy to be here, ”said Bumstead. “I tried to keep her mind in my heart all weekend. I think we can all learn to have this attitude and just be present, thankful and happy wherever we are. ”

Bikini Olympia

With the Bikini Olympia 2020 champion Janet Layug out of this year’s competition, the door was open for a new champion. On the morning of Saturday, October 9, it appeared to be a three-way contest between 2020 finalist Jennifer Dorie, former Olympia winner Ashley Kaltwasser and Lauralie Chapados.

The three ladies took turns in the center of the final call during the pre-judgment. Chief Justice Sandy Williamson even complimented them on how difficult the decision to determine the winner was. The finals confirmed that the top three in the pre-judgment would be the top three at the end of the night.

Fans were sure to hear Bob Ciccherillo say and new, but the question was which name should follow. Canada scored its second Olympic champion of the evening. In fact, the first two were Canadian. Layug would join other presenters in taking the 2021 trophy and the gold medal to Jennifer Dorie. Chapados finished in the silver position.

Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia’s last two champions were the last two men standing in the pre-judgment on the evening of October 8. The Mr. Olympia is a two night show, so Mamdouh Big Ramy Elssbiay and Brandon Curry had 24 hours to think about how the judges would decide the winner. Maintaining such a tight level of condition overnight is not an easy challenge, especially as the two-time People’s Champion Hadi Choopan, renowned for his tatters, was on their heels.

The confirmation round began with Curry, Elssbiay, and Choopan taking center stage in that order. Rival chants of Ramy, Curry and Hadi echoed throughout the building. The second legend centered around Walker and Hunter Labrada, with Iain Valliere and William Bonac on either side.

The highlight of Mr. Olympia would be either the Elssbiay repeat or the bodybuilding story with Curry. After a very dramatic wait, the presenters, joined by Cutler, awarded the first prizes to Elssbiay. He becomes the first man since Phil Heath to repeat as champion. Curry finished second for the second year in a row.

The rest of the results

The Olympia has been somewhat unpredictable this year. Many returning champions had to have successful defenses on the Olympia stage and live up to expectations. Cydney Gillon defended her title for the fifth time, as did double Olympia champion Andrea Shaw.

However, there were also surprises, including Derek Lunsford defeating Shaun Clarida in the 212 Division and Whitney Jones reclaiming the Fitness Olympia Championship. Here are the results of each division not listed above: