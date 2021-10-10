Vintage Now fashion show has record number of guests





CAP GIRARDEAU, Missouri (KFVS) – Local models and performers across the Heartland took to the stage at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau for the Vintage Now fashion show in an effort to help victims of domestic violence. Vintage Now, the fundraising fashion show, is back after taking a year off during the pandemic. This year, the event reached a record number of guests, filling the Show Me Center for its comeback. We sold 1,600 tickets, about 400 more than ever before, said Jessica Hill, executive director of Safe House in Southeast Missouri. Hill said 60 models and more than 50 performers took part in this year’s show, A Tale of Time. He presented the fashion of the last 100 years. All donations will go to the Safe House. We have over 100 other volunteers working behind the scenes, from hair and makeup, our stylists, our hostesses, our hostesses, our ticket takers, said Hill. Although the doors opened at 6 p.m., the volunteers started early. We started our hair and makeup today at noon and all models were due to be home by 4 p.m., said Jeanne Muckerman, spokesperson for Vintage Now. Muckerman said that despite decades of fashion that have come to life, the show will spark more conversations about domestic violence. It’s not always an easy topic to bring up, so I love what this organization does, it puts a nice package around something that allows us to open up and talk, Muckerman said. If you’re a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, Hill said she hopes people feel encouraged to seek help. I always love to take a step back and watch this room full of people who are here to support the Safe Home and see how amazing our community is and how much they care about domestic violence, Hill said. All proceeds from the fashion show will go to the Safe House in Southeast Missouri. Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

