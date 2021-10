Costume companies slammed by Scottish Tories for flogging tasteless Covid Halloween costumes

The costume companies were accused of a Halloween horror show last night for flogging tasteless Covid costumes despite the virus that has claimed thousands of lives. Critics fear disguises showing up at doors dressed as the killer virus could upset bereaved families and have called for the outfits to be hung. 2 Costume companies have been criticized for their Covid Halloween costumes 2 Scottish Conservatives have planned ‘horror show’ dress up outfits Ads for a range of coronavirus outfits have started appearing on the websites of party clothing stores as well as online giants Amazon and eBay. Tory Tory MP Meghan Gallacher said: Young people will look forward to Halloween this year, given that trick-or-treating had to be scrapped last year. But these costumes are completely unpleasant and should be taken off. The spokesperson for the children and youth party added: It is a horror spectacle of a decision by those who agreed to sell them. One site whips up a Covid Virus Kids foam costume, aimed at children ages eight to ten, for 14.99. It’s described by Belfast-based Elliotts Fancy Dress as an easy-to-wear tabard that has the now instantly recognizable Covid-19 outline of a sphere with spikes and is in a sinister brat green. He adds: With seven spikes, dark green blotches, and a fierce cartoon face with hitch-tooth fangs, there’s no doubt you’re a serious virus. Too bad those damn humans found a vaccine! Amazon lists a funny coronavirus party costume for adults at 57.99 plus a spooky coronavirus latex mask in multiple colors for 15.20. Its blurb says: Great for Halloween and other events, such as masquerade parties, music festivals, cosplay, dance performances, carnival, etc. It is a great Halloween decoration. Angry parents ask Scottish schools to ban Halloween nightclubs due to Covid months after nightclubs reopen It can enhance more joyful and active atmosphere for your festival or party when you wear it. Similar costumes are listed by sellers on eBay, while hand sanitizer bottle outfits are also available. We reached out to Elliots Fancy Dress, Amazon and eBay for comment. [email protected] Covid cases over 30,000 for 19th consecutive day as 36,060 other tests are positive and 127 other people die We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Write to us at [email protected] or call 0141 420 5300

