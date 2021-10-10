Strict host Tess Daly impresses in a floor-sweeping purple dress with a daring thigh slit





Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly looked amazing for Movie Week as she donned a bold purple dress for the BBC1 show Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Strictly: Tess and Claudia introduce the show’s ‘movie night’ theme

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly stunned fans of the popular BBC1 show with her jaw-dropping outfit tonight. The 52-year-old TV presenter returned to his role as host in a purple dress with a halter neck – which fans were obsessed with. Taking to her Instagram story, Tess showed off her glitzy outfit, which consisted of a gorgeous gown, which she paired with matching eyeshadow, and she was inundated with compliments from her followers in the comments section. “It’s show time,” said the text. One person wrote: “Wow, Claudia and Tess chose this week wisely.” Another shared, “I have to say the makeup and wardrobe at movie night is always great.” And a third added: “Don’t they all look amazing !!”















Picture: Instagram)























Claudia also looked amazing as she wore a simple black strapless dress with a pair of red heels. The stars are back on the dance floor tonight for Move Night – and they were all fantastic. Fans couldn’t keep up with their appearance, with many sharing kind words on Twitter. It comes after Strictly fans recently begged the BBC to change its schedule and get rid of the Sunday results show. Claiming that the show is in fact filming on Saturday, fans fear the results will be disclosed. Viewers have long railed that program spoilers were circulating on social media before the Sunday segment aired.















Picture: Instagram)





And following candidate Dan Walkers’ comments earlier this week about refusing to “work on Sundays” on religious grounds, fans have pleaded with BBC bosses to suppress all results. One of them asked, “Can #StrictlyComeDancing stop this charade of pretending the results are live when it was filmed last night?” Another pointed out: “They only started doing on Sunday to compete with the X Factor who did – so now that X Factor is no longer activated, can they deliver the results on Saturday ?! #Strictly” While a third ranted: “They really just need to get rid of Sunday night and do a longer live show on a Saturday …… half the time a muppet here is going to screw it up for everything. the world.” * Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday on BBC1. Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

