The Conservatives’ taste for suits and ties is not to be turned around

Few places on Earth are less secure from Covid than the bear pit at the Marble Bar at Manchester Midland Hotel at 2 a.m. After three days of immersing themselves in right-wing politics, conservative activists have lost all semblance of pandemic protocols. Gin and tonics spilled out into vast goblets as bear hugs were exchanged. Sweat oozed from every hole.

Still, one thing hasn’t given way among staunch Tories this week: Ties have never been lowered from the top buttons. The marked change in these conservative jamborees over the past decade is the amalgamation of activists and corporations, so now it’s impossible to discern who is there for fun or for work (only crumpled journalists mark their goal at first a look). As the party left behind the “blue flushing brigade”Of nice ladies from the Home Counties of England, the dress code has become consistent.

From arms dealers to activists, the uniform is business and certainly not casual. This is especially true of young men – the Conservative conference is still predominantly male – who were a sea of ​​trim suits, mostly blue, with shirts, ties and cufflinks. Vests and bow ties designated the most enthusiastic. Britain may have slackened into athleisure in the past 18 months, but the Conservative Party has gone in the opposite direction.

The typical outfit was captured in a twitter meme of three activists who appeared to be variations of the same person. All had tousled blond hair, apparently inspired by the Prime Minister, locked in well-appointed suits and clutching empty glasses. They were up for a big night out visiting the parallel sessions to debate the optimal imposition point on the Laffer curve.

Delegates gather outside the conference hall on day one © Charlie Bibby / FT



The outside world may ask, “Why the hell are these young men dressed like this?” “Inside the room it was a sign that they were”one of usIn the words of Margaret Thatcher, and for the moment in their lives. Their patriotism is proudly displayed: Union Jacks ties, socks and cardigans. But are they trying to ape their political heroes – more Rishi Sunak than Boris Johnson, depending on their cut – or is it a yearning for a grander life? Or is it a symbol of freedom and self-expression?

For Christian Calgie, blogger Guido Fawkes and former Conservative activist, his lecture began in a confused fashion when the man in front of him was blocked by security for slipping a cigar cutter through the detectors. These young men are thought to reflect the changing nature of the party. “Most of those I meet at the conference have fairly ordinary backgrounds paired with fierce social and political aspirations. In that vein, a smart, simple, business-oriented suit is the perfect conference outfit for young male conservatives. “

Union Jack socks appeared under the pant legs © Charlie Bibby / FT



Calgie added that this uniform fits perfectly with the demands of late night socializing. “Considering the repeated hangovers at party conferences, it also helps not to think too much in the morning about your choice of clothes, the bar by checking that your choice of shirt has not been damaged by the red wine. previous night. ” Red pants and brown Hush Puppies, as we often saw in the 1990s, were noticeably lacking.

Stylish attire isn’t just limited to conservative conferences. At this year’s Labor rally in Brighton, the number of costumes had increased significantly from the Jeremy Corbyn years, when T-shirts, beards and Converse were the most typical outfits. But with the arrival of Sir Keir Starmer as the party leader, the dark gray suits and skinny red ties of the New Labor era are back. Emasculated leftists are not only distinguished by their political differences.

<>

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison in a bright orange suit. . . . . . and a preview of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s outfit, channeling Margaret Thatcher



While the 2021 Conservative Conference was significantly smaller than usual, the number of women had dropped significantly. However, those who were present made it known through luminous outfits with a serious blow-drying action. Liz Truss, the new Foreign Secretary, looked at an updated version of Margaret Thatcher’s voracious look. One of her assistants privately confessed to me that they experimented with a number of darker and more serious hues of dress to achieve her elated position.

Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland’s first Tory MP, had equally fluffy hair, paired with hot pink or orange pantsuits and a ‘Tory Scum’ badge. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who returned to the Cabinet as trade secretary last month, found a serious dark blue jacket for the main stage, before switching to a sky blue outfit to move among the activists. Another day, she was spotted wearing bright red knee-length boots.

Aide Cameron Brown and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng come up with contrasting styles © Ian Forsyth / Getty Images



Yet some conservatives have resisted the buttoning trend. The night before the conference began, Cameron Brown, an assistant to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, held court at the Midland bar in a sock-less outfit that one observer said “would shame Harry Styles”. Brown, who previously worked for Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, still wears casual clothes, whether in Westminster or Teesside. Or, as a fellow journalist summed it up, it is “sartorial Houchenisme”.

Political conferences naturally attract trinkets, including those in the same outfit each year. There is the transported one from the 50s, complete with a green velvet suit and a wide open shirt. And the tall man in a long purple coat, straight out of a little ’80s marketing agency. And no one can forget the guy dressed as Sir Winston Churchill, who tried to impersonate the crews. television through its broad West Midlands accent. Even if businessmen weren’t fully enjoying themselves, these quirks certainly did.

The Aesthetics of the Conservative Party Conference in Microcosm © Charlie Bibby / FT



The image that sums up the aesthetic of this year’s conference was of a young curator at Boris Johnson’s rally, dressed in a perfect uniform consisting of a lightly checked blue suit, a flowery tie, d ‘a clutch, well-groomed hair and smart glasses. He was eager to attend the Prime Minister’s opening speech, with a “Build Better” sign hoisted upside down above his head. Was he a normal curator? Or a party apparatchik? Or a confused lobbyist? In a conference where everyone looks and acts the same, that doesn’t really matter.

Sebastien payne is the editor Whitehall of the FT

To follow @financialtimefashion on Instagram to first discover our latest stories